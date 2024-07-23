TV star Rob Delaney has opened up about the realities of grief following the sad loss of his young son.

Henry was just two and a half when he succumbed to brain cancer in early 2018. He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, undergoing surgery and further treatment before the cancer returned in 2017.

Following the announcement of Henry’s passing, Rob – a father of four – shared on social media how he was determined “not to go mad with grief” for the sake of Henry’s siblings.

Rob wrote at the time: “I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them.”

Having recently appeared on US breakfast TV show Today with Hoda & Jenna, Rob noted how he loves to cherish Henry’s memory.

Rob Delaney starred in Catastrophe with Sharon Horgan (Credit: YouTube)

Rob Delaney remembers late son Henry

Catastrophe actor Rob, 47, explained: “In 2018, my son Henry, he died of a brain tumor that he was diagnosed with right around his first birthday. And yeah, he died in the beginning of 2018 and he was just the sweetest little most wonderful guy.”

Henry was just the sweetest little most wonderful guy.

He went on: “We say that about all of our kids but Henry was better than other children. And he was so funny and his brain tumour was in the back of his head near his brain stem, so it brought him a lot of physical disabilities because that stuff is controlled back there.”

Smiling, Rob recalled: “But his frontal lobe was fine. So he was very funny and smart and charming and gorgeous and flirty and silly and brilliant. He learned sign language cause he couldn’t talk cause he had a tracheostomy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@hodaandjenna)

‘Enough of that crap’

Rob also revealed he wrote about grief in his memoir A Heart That Works.

He reflected: “I always thought there’s a lot of stuff written about grief where people are kind of like, ‘And then one day the sun came out again.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, enough of that crap.'”

Rob went on: “It’s a nightmare. And I figured the best thing I could do was sort of elucidate how awful it is. And let the reader glean hope by seeing that my family is okay now. But I didn’t want to prescribe it like, ‘It’ll all be fine.’ As a lot of things aren’t fine.”

Read more: Catastrophe star announces tragic death of two-year-old son in heartbreaking Facebook message

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.