Rob Rinder exposes ‘sociopathy’ in TV: ‘More in TV than in HMP Belmarsh’

Rob Rinder has released a new book and weighed in on supposed “sociopathy” in TV.

The TV personality and qualified barrister, 46, has had his say on those who work in the industry – and let’s just say… his thoughts aren’t so positive.

The star, who recently helmed BBC show Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, is exploring the topic in his latest murder mystery novel.

However, it seems that Rob’s thoughts are far from fiction.

Rob Rinder new book

The barrister has released a brand new book, dubbed The Suspect. Rob’s latest project is the sequel to his previous best-selling release, The Trial. The book follows trainee barrister, Adam Green, who is plunged into TV chaos when the UK’s favourite breakfast television presenter dies live on air.

People in TV? Well…

The novel explores the idea of sociopathy, which has clearly got Rob thinking. He told inews of the topic and divulged that he feels there are more sociopaths working in television than His Majesty’s prison, Belmarsh, in London.

He stated: “I’ve seen much more sociopathy working in TV than I did visiting my clients in HMP Belmarsh.”

Rob continued: “Most of the criminals I’ve met end up inside because of poor choices, or because they’ve had no choices. But people in TV? Well…”

Rob Rinder news

Rob Rinder’s new book is published by Penguin and their website describes the plot as follows: “When the UK’s favourite breakfast TV presenter dies live on air in front of millions of viewers, the nation is left devastated. More devastated still when it becomes clear that her death was not an accident. The evidence points to one culprit: celebrity chef Sebastian Brooks. But junior barrister Adam Green is about to discover that the case is not as open-and-shut as it first seemed.

“And although her angelic persona would suggest otherwise, she was not short of enemies in the glittery TV world…Can Adam uncover the truth?”

Rob’s novel has already attracted some major praise. Author Tom Hindle gushed: “Ridiculously entertaining.”

TV veteran Joanna Lumley said: “I couldn’t put it down. It has left me ravenous for more.”

The Guardian praised: “An exciting start to what promises to be an excellent series, with an appealing central character.”

The Times said: “Intriguing pageturner… readable romp.”

