Following his heartbreaking marriage split, Rob made a defiant vow…

Rob was married to a fellow barrister (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder and husband Seth Cumming’s marriage

Back in 2013, Rob and his then-partner, Seth Cummings, tied the knot. Like Rob, Seth was a barrister.

Their nuptials took place in Ibiza, Spain. The ceremony was conducted by close friend of the couple, Benedict Cumberbatch.

It’s been reported in the past that Cumberbatch and Rob attended university together. They were both at Manchester Uni.

And, when it was Benedict’s time to get married in 2016, Rob was one of his three best men.

After the wedding, Benedict said it was a “very private, lovely thing to be asked to do”.

“Of course, I’m going to make a joke after it if it goes well. ‘I do weddings. Next will be children’s parties and bat mitzvahs.’ It’s a mainly Jewish and gay audience so hopefully they will be lenient towards me,” he told The Sun.

Rob tied the knot in Ibiza (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Rob on getting married

In the summer of 2013, one of the guests shared a snap of the wedding on social media.

In the picture, the ceremony could be seen taking place outside, on a clifftop overlooking the sea.

Rob later confirmed that he was married.

“We got married, it’s no secret, but no one was supposed to know – somebody put the pictures on Facebook,” he said.

“Seth used to be a political adviser to George Osborne, now he’s a lawyer in a serious firm. And now when you Google me it brings up his name and Benedict… We’re good friends from Manchester Uni. He officiated at our civil ceremony. But I’d never want to piggyback on his superstardom. Never have, never would,” he then added.

Rob doesn’t speak about his personal life (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder and husband Seth Cumming’s split

However, in 2018, after five years of marriage – and 11 years of being together – Rob and Seth split.

It was later reported that Rob was “very upset” about the split – and had made a vow not to speak about his personal life.

“It’s very sad news but Rob is separating from his partner of 11-and-a-half years,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“He’s very upset about the situation, but the split is amicable and no one else is involved,” they then continued.

“Rob has never spoken about his relationship and nothing will change on that front. He very much wants to focus on his work, including Judge Rinder on ITV which he absolutely adores.”

