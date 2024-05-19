Rob Rinder has announced on Instagram that his beloved grandmother has died at the age of 96.

The TV star, 45, shared the news on his Instagram on Sunday (May 19) as he paid tribute to his grandmother, Frances.

He shared pictures of Frances, including one of himself and his grandmother together smiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Rinder (@robrinder)

Rob Rinder on Instagram

The star wrote: “My beloved grandma Frances passed away yesterday at 96. She adored me, her grandchildren & great grandchildren with FIERCE love.”

He added: “What a limitless gift it is to have had her in my life. Hold those who love you truly & unconditionally close. And thank you @jewish_care.”

Many of Rob‘s celebrity friends shared their condolences and support in the comments.

Rob has revealed his grandmother, Frances, has died (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz wrote: “Oh Rob I am so sorry to hear your sad news. I wish you and your family long life and send you my deepest condolences dear friend.”

Ruth Langsford said: “So sorry for your loss Rob. How wonderful to have had her, and all that love in your life for so long. Sending love and condolences to you and your family.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: “So sorry for your loss, grandparents are so incredibly special.”

Someone else added: “Very sad but what lovely memories you must have, of 96 years of loving you.”

TV star Rob Rinder gushed over his friendship with Rylan (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour

Rob is currently on our TV screens with his new BBC travel show with Rylan Clark – Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour.

The pair recently gushed over their close friendship as they appeared on The One Show. Rob said: “That beautiful, platonic friendship which I think… a lot of people would be there in the middle of the night in an emergency you know, the emergency services will do that for you and people want to inculcate themselves in your terrible drama, you know, and have a speaking part.

“It’s when you find someone who loves you truly in life that you can telephone when something great happens, and they’ll cheer with you in success. That’s the person.”

Read more: Rob Rinder gushes over ‘finding someone who loves you truly’ in joint TV appearance with Rylan following ‘romance’ claim

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour airs tonight (May 19) from 9pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.