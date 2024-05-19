TV star Rob Rinder, who currently stars in the BBC show Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, has kept his love life low-key over the years.

The 45-year-old became a lawyer in 2001, almost 15 years before carving out a career in television. Since winning the hearts of the nation, interest surrounding his past relationships has become of public interest.

Rob recently suffered divorce heartache (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rob Rinder husband

Back in 2013, Rob tied the knot with fellow barrister Seth Cumming at a ceremony in Ibiza. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch officiated the civil ceremony.

Rob and Benedict first met when they were students at the University of Manchester. Benedict later revealed that the ceremony was a “very private, lovely thing to beasked to do”.

Rylan and Rob sparked romance rumours recently (Credit: ITV)

After five years of marriage, however, their romance came to an end in 2018. While neither have discussed the split publicly, The Sun reported that their relationship didn’t end on bad terms.

Meanwhile, during his travel show with Rylan, Rob has opened up about his past love struggles.

He admitted: “I was once so in love when I was in my early twenties, but it wasn’t reciprocated. And it never has been.”

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the airing of their show, Rob told the BBC of his dating life: “Recently, I went on a date and I thought it had gone rather well, and he said, ‘Well I did rather feel like I was being cross-examined.’

“I’m one of life’s great overthinkers, it stops me doing everything. It stops me finding joy, it stops me taking risks.”

Rylan and Rob’s travel show has been a hit with fans (Credit: BBC)

Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark

Thanks to their travel show, Rob and Rylan sparked romance rumours. It came after Rob had shared a message to his X account which said: “Friendship may and often does, grow into love.”

However, Rylan shut down the romance claims writing on X: “To the journalist that just doorstepped my mum at her house, as polite as you were, please don’t. She said you was a lovely man but she’s 71 years old and it makes me feel slightly uncomfortable.

“The answer is no. I’m not dating Rob Rinder he’s one of my closest friends. Next time tweet me. Thanks.”

