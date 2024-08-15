Robbie Williams has announced that he and wife Ayda Field have renewed their vows.

The singer – who married Ayda, 45, in 2010 – shared a lengthy post to Instagram this week as he opened up about feeling “anxiety”.

Dad-of-four Robbie, 50, said he’s preparing to travel the world over the next few days.

He wrote: “I’m on a flight, I’m going somewhere. As we left the house to travel to the airport my thoughts were on the journey and the journey after the journey.

“I have to travel literally around the world in the next few days. Gigs, more gigs, flights, jet lag. This was at the front of my mind as I passed the many palm trees of LA. Anxiety about future tiredness.

“Anxiety about future tiredness and shows. Then I realised where I’d just come from and the glorious time me my family and friends had just had. And how I’m normally leaving some sort of adventure that I never look back at with gratitude. In my mind there’s just future [bleep].”

Robbie on Instagram

Robbie went on to gush over his recent time with his family and friends.

He explained: “So here goes, I spent time with my friends. My friends make me very happy. We all watched the Olympics together. The Olympics were incredibly wholesome.

“I had a few lovely baths and really enjoyed the me time, I met new people that I really liked and my life is better for those encounters.”

Robbie added: “I feel confident and I’m experiencing a new vitality that I’ve been missing, I got a new smile, I got a new pink jacket, I played in the pool.

“I ate some crap and it was lovely crap. I wrote and recorded 2 new songs. One for the end titles of my film. I played basketball with Teddy, Charlie and Beau. Oh, me and Ayda renewed our vows.”

Robbie concluded the post: “I am very, very, very grateful. I’m grateful right now, I’m not in the future, tired and stressed.”

Fans gushed over the news as one said: “Ah dearest Robbie it’s lovely to hear that you and Ayda renewed your vows, and that you’re in such a good place.”

Another commented: “Aww congratulations on renewing your vows.”

Someone else added: “Wow, you had some amazing times. Super emotional about you and Ayda renewing your vows.”

