Strictly unveils tribute to Robin Windsor as fans convinced ’The Final Act’ will leave them in tears

Strictly has announced they will perform a tribute show to pro dancer Robin Windsor who died earlier this year.

Robin competed on Strictly from 2010 until 2013. His celebrity partners included Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Deborah Meadon, and Lisa Riley, the latter he finished in fifth place.

Even though the cause of his death was not revealed, the British dancer was found dead at age 44 in his hotel in February. His funeral took place the following month in his hometown, Ipswitch.

While competing during Series 10, Robin and Lisa finished in fifth place (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly will celebrate ‘the life of our dear Robin Windsor’

Yesterday (June 18), the Strictly Theatre Co account on Instagram revealed there will be a show dedicated to Robin Windsor in November.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 3rd at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

With tickets on sale, all profits will go to the SANE Mental Health Charity. Strictly judge Anton Du Beke and his former dance partner Lisa will host the event.

While more are expected to be revealed in due course, Deborah Meaden, Lance Ellington, Pasha Kovalev, Anya Garnis, and Vincent Simone have been announced as special guests.

‘Such a beautiful way to celebrate such a beautiful soul’

While the event isn’t for another five months, fans immediately took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the tribute show.

“Oh wow what a wonderful evening that will be. The tribute at the Pros tour had me in tears,” one user wrote.

While in his hotel, Robin died at age 44 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“I love that you are doing this, I am sure it will be a fitting tribute. I never got to meet him in person but I have heard that he was a wonderful person,” another person shared.

“What a lovely thing to do. I loved Robin and would probably cry all the way through this,” a third remarked.

“What an absolutely lovely idea xx,” a fourth commented.

