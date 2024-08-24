Rochelle and Marvin Humes are one of the UK’s beloved showbiz couples – but their love story hasn’t always been a walk in the park.

The iconic TV couple – who are hosting The Hit List today (August 24) – first got together back in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012. Since then the JLS singer and Saturdays star have welcomed three beautiful children together – Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

But when did they first split up? And what exactly happened when Rochelle suffered a ‘sex mishap’? Keep reading to find out…

The pair have been together for over 10 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Marvin and Rochelle Humes’ shock split

Marvin and Rochelle first struck up a romance in 2010. However, a year into dating and Marvin called it quits with Ninja Warrior host Rochelle.

Speaking to Tolly T on Bumble’s podcast My Love Is…, Marvin revealed he originally ended things after he got cold feet.

He confessed: “We had a little split about a year in. It was my doing. You know what the weirdest thing is I got cold feet for some reason and just panicked.

“I called it off with Roch and when I did that, I knew that second it was the biggest mistake I’ve made,” he added.

When asked why, he said: “I was in a relationship previously, but what I learned in that relationship was it went on too long and I didn’t have the balls to call it off and I was quite young.”

Marvin noted how this had the “reverse effect” when it came to Rochelle. He explained: “When I was with Roch, I just panicked and was like, I wanna call it off. When I did it I knew I was making a mistake. Broke Rochelle’s heart.”

The couple have three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle Humes admits ‘lack of intimacy’

In 2013, Rochelle and Marvin welcomed their first daughter, Alaia-Mai. However, it wasn’t all easy as Rochelle previously confessed it played havoc with her emotions and sex life too.

She told Cosmopolitan in 2014: “I’m not too proud to admit that having a child affects the intimacy in a relationship at first.

“I hate it when you hear people say they were at it again days later. I don’t believe it!” Rochelle continued: “For the first few months, you’re so tired you just want to go to bed, I was so emotional.

“One day, Marvin asked me what I wanted for breakfast and even that set me off. I just wailed ‘cereal’ across the house. We still joke about it now!”

Marvin shut down rumours over the ‘sex’ mishap (Credit: ITV)

Truth about Marvin and Rochelle’s sex mishap

Back in 2013, Rochelle got plenty of people talking when she admitted that she was forced to dash to A&E after sustaining an eye injury during ‘cuddles’ with Marv.

The singer let the revelation slip during a game of Never Have I Ever on Capital’s breakfast show a few years back, appearing with her The Saturday’s bandmates.

When the presenters of the time raised the topic “Never have I ever sustained an injury during special cuddles”, Rochelle replied: “I have!” While the blushing singer didn’t elaborate any further on the story, her bandmates were fast to fill in a few gaps.

“Rochelle went to A&E over this,” Una Healy piped up.

“I remember her calling me about this and I was like: ‘How do I know what to do?'” Mollie King added.

However, when the presenters at the time, Dave Berry and Lisa Snowdon, tried to get Rochelle to spill the tea, the singer went very quiet. Keen to know more, Dave tried to put words into Rochelle’s mouth.

“You’re telling me our friend, DJ Marvin Humes, has injured my second favourite member of the Saturdays? Was it a household object?” he asked.

A little rattled, Rochelle replied: “Certainly not.” But that stern reply didn’t put the nosy presenters off trying to dig deeper. “Was it something you bought in an adult shop?” Lisa Snowdon probed. “Did you pull a muscle or is it much worse?”

Eventually, Rochelle finally revealed that she had injured her eye during her romantic tussle.

Marv sets record straight

However, it wasn’t just Rochelle who was left blushing. So too was Marv – who seemed rather taken aback about the revelation.

In an interview that followed, he played down the whole affair, admitting the ‘sex’ mishap was not true… “It’s 150% not true.”

Speaking at the time, he said: “It just came out of nowhere. It was all a bit of friendly banter between the girls. They made something up and then it all just escalated and got out of hand. As I said, it’s not true at all.”

He added that he had been left cringing by the exchange on the breakfast show and laughed it off, admitting: “It’s just one of those things. But you have to be careful what you say because people will believe everything.”

Watch Rochelle and Marvin on The Hit List on Saturday (August 24) at 6:20pm on BBC One.

