Superstar entertainer Rod Stewart was forced to cancel more shows at the last minute due to his health.

The news comes after he had no choice but to cancel his 200th show in Las Vegas earlier this week due to strep throat. However, hours later, he announced more shows for next year at The Colosseum.

Due to his health, Rod was forced to pull out from a show at the last minute (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rod Stewart health: ‘I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years’

In an Instagram post shared 13 hours ago (August 9), Rod, 79, informed fans that he won’t be performing tonight in Lincoln, California, as he needs to recover “from a summer strain of Covid-19.”

The Hot Legs hitmaker has also postponed a second concert this month in Stateline, Nevada.

“The Lincoln, CA concert at Thunder Valley Casino will now be on August 18 and his concert at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, NV concert will now be August 20. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled shows,” he explained.

Prior to cancelling the shows, Rod spoke to The Sun last month about his future, admitting that time is ticking.

“I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear,” he said. “We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.”

“I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can,” Rod continued.

“I say few — probably another 15, I can do that easy mate, easy.”

Fans came and supported Rod during his illness (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fans rally round

Following the last-minute cancellation, fans took to the comments section to wish Rod a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon, Sir Rod. Your health is more important,” one user wrote.

“Sending you healing energy and so much love! Your health comes first!” another person shared.

“Rod’s health is far more important. I hope, he will be feeling better soon,” a third remarked.

“Get better Sir Rod. You take care of your health first. Your fans love you and they’ll wait for you,” a fourth commented.

“Get well soon and I will be at the rescheduled show hopefully!!” a fifth fan wrote.

