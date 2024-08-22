Roman Kemp has melted fans’ hearts with some cute baby pictures on Instagram this week.

The One Show presenter, 31, met his former Capital Radio co-star Sian Welby‘s little girl, Ruby, on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Roman enjoyed cuddles with the adorable tot as he gushed he’s “actually held a baby”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp)

Roman Kemp on Instagram

The first picture showed Roman smiling at the camera as he held little Ruby. A second photo saw Roman holding Ruby on his lap as he beamed.

He wrote: “SURPRISE! So this is pretty massive news that I’ve been keeping from people but yeah…

“I actually held a baby @sianwelby was also there… All jokes aside, lovely to meet the beautiful Ruby and so happy for @sianwelby and @jakebeckett92.”

Fans gushed in the comments, with many saying Roman ‘suits’ it!

Roman Kemp gushed as he met Sian Welby’s baby daughter, Ruby (Credit: Cover Images)

One person said: “It suits you. Very good uncle material.”

Another commented: “Suits you sir!”

Someone else wrote: “Aw Roman this makes my heart burst.”

SURPRISE! So this is pretty massive news that I’ve been keeping from people…

Meanwhile, Sian joked: “Holding her was actually part of a physical contract agreement I like to call ‘operation Godfather’. She now gets 10% of your will.”

Sian became a mum in June when she welcomed little Ruby. At the time, she gushed on Instagram: “Our little Ruby,” alongside cute pics of the newborn.

Roman Kemp teased fans that he was keeping “massive” news from them (Credit: Cover Images)

Sian Welby baby

She later appeared on This Morning – which she has previously hosted – and gushed over becoming a mum.

The Capital Radio star, 37, said: “Yes I’m tired, I’m delirious but it is the best thing I have ever done and I’m just absolutely over the moon.

“I’m in love, I’m loving every second despite it being absolute carnage at times.”

Sharing details about choosing Ruby’s name, the star added: “We found out the sex at the 20-week scan and it was one of those names that we said out loud, we both liked it and we were calling the bump Ruby from then so she was always Ruby.”

Read more: Roman Kemp forced to intervene as he warns Alex Jones ‘don’t ruin it’ in The One Show blunder

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.