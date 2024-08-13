Roman Kemp has learnt you’re never too old to feel the wrath of your parents as he angered his mum Shirlie with his recent Instagram post.

Roman, 31, has been sunning it up in Montenegro as The One Show presenter enjoys a summer break.

But he has let down friends and family by making a rookie error as he enjoys his getaway.

Sharing a trio of snaps of himself on a boat trip, Roman revealed he had seemingly forgotten to apply sun cream. He wrote in the caption of the post: “A slideshow of why you should wear SPF in Montenegro.”

Roman sparked concern among fans (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp shares holiday photos

The first photo shows him nicely tanned as he smiles behind a pair of sunglasses.

You are young now but the side effects will show….. protect yourself!

The second seems him sat in a restaurant with a very red face as he wears a striped shirt.

Meanwhile, the third photo is a selfie, showing his brightly burnt face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp)

Both of Roman’s famous parents were quick to comment on his mistake, with dad Martin writing: “Ouch!!!”

But mum Shirlie was clearly more angry with her son’s neglect, simply commenting: “OMG,” alongside an angry face emoji.

One fan wrote: “Argh! Always wear it! You are young now but the side effects will show….. protect yourself!”

A second added: “You’re going to have to ramp it up a bit with the factor sun screen, mate. Sunburn is no laughing matter and causes permanent skin damage.”

Someone else said: “Be careful, you’ll end up with sun stroke.”

Another commented: “Oh my goodness I hope you’re ok.”

Roman’s One Show co-host Alex Jones also warned him: “We are gonna have a chat next week,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Fellow presenter Lauren Laverne sympathised: “It’s boats. The sun comes at you from EVERYWHERE (I also found out the hard way).”

Roman brought Shirlie to tears when he pranked her (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Roman Kemp’s prank on mum Shirlie

Last month, Roman admitted he once made mum Shirlie cry during a cruel prank.

Roman used to host the Capital FM Breakfast Show, and once had mum Shirlie on as a guest co-host.

During an interview with The X Factor’s Reggie ‘n’ Bollie, he had secretly arrange for Reggie to kick off.

Roman explained: “When he heard: ‘Bollie, I hear you have a new single coming out with…’, at this point, Reggie kicks off.

“Throws his headphones at Bollie, they storm out and security is called. We have FaceTime all around the studio.

“So whoever is talking on the mic, you get a great shot of that person. Mum was shocked to say the least!”

After Shirlie was left in tears, Roman admitted he felt “guilty” and took her out to dinner to make up for the prank.

