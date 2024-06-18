Roman Kemp ‘terrified about not having kids’ after going for ‘sperm check’

Radio and television star Roman Kemp has opened up about his fear of never having kids after going for a “sperm check”.

Roman was previously in a public relationship with scientist Anne-Sophie Flury. However, they split after three years of being together in 2020.

In a new interview, the 31-year-old, who is seemingly single, got candid about wanting to become a father.

Roman’s desire is to become a father one day (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Roman Kemp on his desire to become a father

While talking to Closer, Roman said he is “terrified about not having kids,” stating: “That is my biggest thing.”

“I even went to have a sperm check when I was 30. I honestly think I’m such a family person. I’m so grateful for the life that I’ve been able to have growing up… I couldn’t think of anything better,” he explained.

“I’ve always said to my friends, like, no matter what job comes up, they’ll know that I’m truly happy when I call them and say, ‘I’m going to have a baby!’”

Roman also opened up about his battle with depression (Credit: YouTube)

Roman on health battle

In the same interview, Roman discussed his 16-year battle with depression and his ADD diagnosis.

“I am still on medication. It has changed my life. But I need to think, ‘Has it positively changed my life and does it continue to do so?’ And the answer is ‘Yes’, so why should I change?” he said.

Roman admitted he tried to come off the antidepressant named Sertaline but soon realised “that way of life is not for me.”

He revealed the “only time where I have had real suicidal and intrusive thoughts has been when I came off it cold turkey”.

Roman said ADD can also become a “great power because you can become so determined not to let it get the better of you”.

