Ronan Keating’s wife Storm announces they’ve left the UK as she admits ‘a lot has happened’

In an unexpected update, the wife of Ronan Keating, Storm, has revealed that their family have relocated away from the United Kingdom.

Through a series of photographs shared on Instagram, Storm announced their relocation to the beautiful island of Ibiza.

This move appears to be the beginning of an adventure around the globe.

“So we went and relocated to Ibiza,” Storm wrote in her Instagram caption. The photos posted show beach days, and quality time with her children, Ronan and their friends.

Storm’s post continued, reflecting on the whirlwind of events that led to this significant life change. “A lot has happened since I was last on @instagram nearly a month ago,” she said.

“Next stop Australia. Then maybe a bit of Madrid… Paris… Dubai… will see where the wind takes us.”

Storm’s message emphasised the importance of living in the moment and cherishing time with loved ones.

“The start of a whole new adventure abroad. For how long? Who knows,” she mused. “Just going to live for a while and let our hearts soar and lap up as much time as possible with the kids, family, and friends.”

This move signifies a big change of scenery for the Keating family. It also comes after a tragedy.

Last year, Ronan tragically lost his brother Ciaran in a car crash. Speaking out about his grief, Ronan wrote on Instagram in February: “2023 saw the heaviest of losses.”

During an interview on Loose Women, the former Boyzone singer admitted he was “struggling”.

“It’s been a tough few months dealing with it because it was so quick, so immediate, so fast, unexpected,” he said.

Singer Ronan Keating and his wife have relocated to Ibiza (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

Meanwhile, fans rushed to the comments to share their opinions on the surprising news.

“Good for you lot! Wishing you every happiness as with this new venture,” one fan cheered.

Another agreed with Storm’s sentiment: “Enjoy precious family time. Life goes so quickly. Live and love every second.”

“Enjoy every second!! I think you all deserve it after the years of hard work and especially after what you’ve been through this year. Life is for living after all,” a third commented.

“You both look so insanely happy!! Enjoy it all you deserve it,” a fourth fan gushed.

A fifth voiced their support: “You all deserve this so much! Enjoy it and I can’t wait to follow your next adventures!”

