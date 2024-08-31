Strictly favourite Rose Ayling-Ellis is a telly favourite – but her love life hasn’t always been a walk in the park.

The actress – who is hosting Paralympics Paris 2024 today (August 31) – first burst onto screens thanks to her role in EastEnders. Fast forward to a Strictly win, several more TV show appearances, and Rose is showing no signs of slowing down.

Away from the TV though, Rose is usually tight-lipped on her personal life and love life.

But why did she and her long-term beau call it quits? And is she now back on the dating scene? Keep reading to find out…

Rose and Gio famously won Strictly in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Rose Ayling-Ellis and ‘Strictly curse’

Back in 2021, Rose appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, and was partnered with Giovanni Pernice. She ended up winning the series, becoming the show’s first-ever deaf champ.

A year later though, Strictly curse rumours started to emerge, following reports she and her long-term beau Sam Arnold had split (which they eventually did).

The apparent rift at the time meant Rose would be the latest in a long line of Strictly stars to see their relationship deteriorate.

As fans will know, the show has been plagued with claims over the years that show has its own curse. The idea is that those who take part in the show risk their relationship getting ruined.

Rose and her long-term beau split in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis splits from long-term boyfriend

Rose was in a long-term relationship with Sam Arnold – who is also deaf – for seven years. The pair got together in 2014 but their relationship fizzled out in 2022.

It was reported that Samuel had grown close to one of her friends at the time. A source told The Sun: “It’s very amicable and they’ll remain close friends, but unfortunately, there is no future for them romantically.

“They spent a lot of time apart while Rose was away on tour, which has had an impact. It’s been difficult for them both, of course, but they’re certain it’s the right move — and Sam’s had a shoulder to cry on in their mutual friend Aimee.”

It’s been claimed Rose’s ex confided in CBeebies host Aimee Campbell-Nottage, according to The Sun.

The actress reportedly signed up to the celeb dating app this year (Credit: ITV)

Rose ‘signs up for celeb dating app Raya’

In April, it was then reported that two years after her break up with Sam, Rose was back on the dating scene.

The EastEnders star was said to have signed up for the exclusive dating app Raya, a favourite of famous faces searching for romance.

The Sun claimed that her profile on the app listed her occupation as an actress. Rose also reportedly described her interests as “art and design, skiing and beach” and works in television.

ED! UK has contacted Rose’s representatives for comment.

Watch Rose host Paralympics Paris 2024 on Saturday (August 31) at 3:00pm on Channel 4.

