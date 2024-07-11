Ross Kemp had a hilarious reaction to England getting a last-minute winner during last night’s game (Wednesday, July 10).

England booked a place in the Euro 2024 final after beating The Netherlands in last night’s semi-final.

Captain Kane helped England towards the final (Credit: ITV)

England book slot in Euro 2024 final

Last night’s semi-final saw Gareth Southgate‘s men emerge victorious, thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins.

The Netherlands went 1-0 up after just seven minutes thanks to a goal from 21-year-old Xavi Simons.

However, England were quick to hit back thanks to a controversial penalty from captain Harry Kane.

Both sides had chances after that, however, it was England who ultimately took theirs.

In the 90th minute, Ollie Watkins scored a brilliant goal to send England through to the Euro 2024 final.

It’s the first time they’ve ever reached back-to-back Euro finals. They were in the Euro 2020 final back in 2021, however, they were beaten by Italy on penalties at the time.

They’ll face Spain in Berlin on Sunday (July 14).

Ross Kemp’s hilarious reaction as England book Euros final slot

Ross Kemp was one of millions watching the game last night.

He posted several videos on his Twitter account throughout the course of the game last night – including one when Ollie Watkins scored the winner.

“OLLIE WATKINS! YOU DID IT!” Ross cries into the camera in his England shirt.

“We knew those changes would work! Gareth Southgate – genius, genius, genius! OLLIE WATKINS! WE! LOVE! YOU!” he then shouts.

“We’re in the final. Let’s not screw this up, which is not beyond us, but WE ARE IN THE FINAL!”

After the final whistle, Ross uploaded another video.

“We can go all the way, we can beat Spain, we can beat any team on the planet. When we play together…. you England, are possibly the best team in the world. And believe it now. Believe it. You can beat Spain,” he said.

Ross had a hilarious reaction to the game (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans in stitches

Fans of the 59-year-old were loving his reactions to the game.

“Not Grant Mitchell in full effect! [laughing emoji]” one fan replied.

“Please do invest in a defibrillator before Sunday,” another joked.

“I want us to win on Sunday. Not only because of the football itself, but to see what levels Ross will be pushed to,” a third wrote.

“Nurse. He’s out of bed again…,” another tweeted.

The Euro 2024 final will air from 6.30pm on ITV1 and 7pm on BBC One on Sunday, July 14.

