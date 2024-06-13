Sacked Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild in court accused of ‘raping three women and using one as sex slave’

Former member of Spandau Ballet Ross William Wild has been accused of raping three women and filming himself molesting his victims while they were asleep.

Ross joined the popular 1980s band in 2018, replacing lead singer Tony Hadley. However, he was sacked 11 months later.

Ross’s trial began on Tuesday (June 11) at London’s Wood Green Crown Court. The singer, whose real name is Ross Davidson, is facing allegations of many sex offences against five women, three of which he allegedly raped between 2013 and 2023.

While being accused of rape, other charges against Ross include voyeurism, intimidation and controlling behaviour.

It is alleged that Ross filmed himself raping one of the women in his flat in 2013 after they argued. He is also being accused of another assault while he was in France for a music festival in 2018.

While in court, prosecutor Richard Hearden said another victim had told police that Ross had filmed himself groping her breasts. The victim was unaware she was being filmed. Richard described the accusation as “bizarre and perverted”.

A fourth woman has accused Ross of raping her and treating her as a “sexual slave”. Ross is also accused of filming her without consent.

After the alleged incident, the court was told that the woman went to his bathroom and rang her mother. Hoping he wouldn’t hear, she whispered that she had been hurt.

“The defendant, if these things are true, was an utterly manipulative and sadistic individual,” Richard said. “She was being used as some sort of sexual slave. He wanted to have sexual intercourse five or six times a night,” he continued. “When she said it was too much, he forced her to have sex with him.”

After meeting Ross on the dating site Plenty of Fish, a fifth woman revealed she stayed at his home in 2015. Richard claimed the woman found out Ross was having sex with her while she was asleep.

Ross said ‘everything was consensual between him and the women concerned’

Ross was arrested in March 2021 and questioned about the alleged rapes, two of the sexual assaults and the videos.

He has has denied all the claims. He also insisted that “everything was consensual between him and the women concerned”.

While the trial continues, members of Spandau Ballet have yet to react to the news.

