Ruth Langsford issued warning as she performs dating U-turn after Eamonn split

Amid ongoing speculation about her ex Eamonn Holmes‘ relationship with a close female friend, Ruth Langsford is reportedly considering rejoining the dating world.

The announcement of the iconic TV couple’s divorce this past May left fans stunned.

Now, as Eamonn seems to have moved on, Ruth is contemplating re-entering the dating scene.

Ruth Langsford ‘keen to get back in the dating game’

The couple were together for 14 years and made headlines with their divorce announcement earlier this year.

In the wake of their break-up, Eamonn has reportedly found solace in the company of relationship counsellor Katie Alexander.

In contrast, Ruth has immersed herself in her work. However, an insider alleged to OK! that the Loose Women panellist might be ready to put work on the backburner and explore new romantic possibilities.

“At first, she had no desire to start dating again – but she’s beginning to change her mind,” shared the source.

The concept of dating is daunting for Ruth – the source then claimed. “She hasn’t dated in so long, so has no idea where to start but lots of her friends are ready to help her. They’ve suggested dating apps but she’s not keen on that and would prefer to be set up on a date. It’s very scary for her – but she’s allowed to have fun again and live her life.”

Ruth should not rush into dating

However, caution is advised by experts. Many believe that Ruth needs to fully embrace her current life situation before taking new romantic steps. This includes feeling comfortable in herself, as well as coming to terms with her break-up with Eamonn.

Relationship expert and founder of the Wingman dating app Tina Wilson emphasised the importance of readiness.

“Getting through a break-up is emotionally exhausting and doing so in the public eye will make everything harder. But like anything, time is a great healer and as the dust settles and life continues, it’s natural that Ruth will consider wanting to meet someone again,” Tina said.

Tina added that dating may feel “scary” as a woman coming out of a long-term relationship. And said that Ruth “needs to feel open to the possibility of meeting someone, as if she’s completely closed off, it’s just not the right time and she may need time to heal”.

Issuing a warning, she continued that it’s “key” for Ruth to be “comfortable with her new status”. The presenter has been urged to “celebrate her time with loved ones and friends and family and gather her confidence”. Then, after all that, Tina suggests it’ll be time to “step out ready to meet someone” new.

‘Needs to be security measures in place’

According to Tina, traditional methods might suit Ruth better than modern digital dating. She suggests the Loose Women star might meet someone “via a trusted friend”. That way, they can “vouch for the person they are introducing”.

This traditional approach could be a comfortable way for Ruth to ease back into dating, especially considering her public status.

Tina advised that it’s “scary enough as a normal person to use the online dating space, so it will be further complicated being a celebrity”.

“It really depends on what Ruth is looking for, or how she feels, but she will always have to be more cautious because of her celebrity status, so there needs to be security measures in place for her,” she warned.

ED! has contacted Ruth’s reps for comment.

