Ruth Langsford defended by fans amid Eamonn Holmes criticism over new message

Fans of Ruth Langsford are coming to her defense after the television star was accused of throwing shade at ex-husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth and Eamonn, who used to host This Morning together, announced their split last month after 14 years of marriage. The pair share a son, Jack Holmes.

During his GB News breakfast show, Eamonn thanked viewers for their ongoing support. However, Ruth has remained fairly silent on the topic.

Yesterday (June 16), Ruth took to her Instagram page to share a throwback pic of her dad and her sister Julie.

The image sees her sister on her dad’s shoulders as the pair both flash a smile at the camera.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful Dads out there….hope you’re having a fantastic day being spoilt by your families,” she wrote.

“I’m remembering both my wonderful Dad Dennis and my sister Julia today….this is them on a day out while my Mum was still in hospital with me just after I’d been born. Singapore 1960,” Ruth continued.

‘Eamonn isn’t Ruth’s father’

The wholesome post shared with her 1.1 million followers racked up more than 12,000 likes in 23 hours. However, some felt the post was a sly dig at her ex Eamonn, her son’s father.

One user wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to Eamonn too, the father of your child.”

Fans came to the Loose Women panelists defense, explaining that the post had nothing to do with Eamonn.

“Eamonn isn’t Ruth’s father… I’m sure his children will wish him a Happy Father’s Day themselves as they are all adults and don’t need their Mothers to do it for them,” someone replied.

“Eamonn is not her father and their son is old enough to do his own post if he wishes too. Also Ruth’s post mentions all the wonderful dads out there,” another said.

“Unnecessary, not your business,” a third remarked.

“You ought to be embarrassed by such a shameful comment…” a fourth replied.

