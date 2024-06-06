Ruth Langsford undergoes makeover following split from husband Eamonn Holmes

Star of Loose Women Ruth Langsford had had a hair makeover after making headlines over split from husband Eamonn Holmes.

The TV star was with fellow presenter Eamonn for 27 years, 14 of which they were married. Ruth and Eamonn share a son Jack Holmes.

While hosting GB News last week, Eamonn broke his silence on the split and thanked viewers for their ongoing support. Ruth, on the other hand, has remained silent.

Eamonn and Ruth split after 27 years together (Credit: Instagram)

Ruth’s makeover

Even though reports have suggested that Ruth and Eamonn’s split included explosive arguments, Ruth’s latest update proves she’s doing well.

Taking to her Instagram Story yesterday (June 5), the 64-year-old presenter documented her trip to the hairdresser.

In one upload, she took a selfie of herself in the mirror while her locks were in foil. In the following story, Ruth took another selfie of herself in the car.

Wearing a pair of black shades, Ruth smiled for the snap and looked very glam with her brighter blonde do.

She tagged her hair colourist Josh Wood in both uploads.

Ruth showed off the results from her brighter blonde hair (Credit: Instagram)

‘Ruth was obviously aware that her marriage was crumbling’

Over the weekend, reports emerged that suggested Ruth was “angry” after finding out that Eamonn had been spending a lot of time with a woman in her forties.

“Ruth was obviously aware that her marriage was crumbling, but as details emerge, her upset has turned to anger. Eamonn’s friend is bowled over by being lavished with attention and kindness from him,” an inside source claimed to The Sun.

The woman is a relationship counsellor, who he met on Twitter, and has been helping Eamonn with his divorce. However, the pair have grown closer over the past 12 months.

“She works for a charity Eamonn is involved with from time to time.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford hits back at fan’s claim about ‘sad’ dog Maggie following Eamonn Holmes split

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.