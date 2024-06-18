Ruth Langsford has been left wondering if she ever really knew Eamonn Holmes following their split, it’s been claimed.

The couple, who had been together for 27 years, announced their split last month. Other than a brief statement confirming the split, Ruth hasn’t spoken about the break-up.

However, last week it emerged that she decided to split from Eamonn after reportedly discovering messages between her husband and another woman on a laptop.

As a result, she’s “questioning if she really knew the man she married”.

Eamonn Holmes’ ‘messages with another woman’

According to The Sun, the bombshell messages Ruth uncovered were from a relationship counsellor Eamonn has reportedly struck up a bond with. He is said to have “showered” the woman with gifts, as well as going on outings with her.

And, while there is no suggestion that Eamonn and this woman are anything other than friends, a source close to Ruth has claimed she was “devastated, very upset and also angry” when she saw the messages.

Ruth Langsford ‘searching for truth’ after Eamonn Holmes split

The source speculated to Bella: “Ruth is questioning if she really knew the man she married. She thought he was her soulmate, she nursed him through his recent health battles and stood by him through thick and thin. She feels horrid about it all. She’s asking if she’s just been a convenience for him all this time.”

After discovering Eamonn was being supported by the woman, it’s claimed Ruth felt like “the rug was pulled from beneath her”. The source alleged: “Ruth feels like she has had the rug pulled from beneath her. She resents Eamonn and wants him to be accountable for his actions. Ruth is searching for the truth and her identity to salvage from her broken marriage.”

Support from Loose Women pals

Ruth is currently on an extended break from Loose Women. However, her co-stars are “on call for her whenever she needs them”.

And, the source added, that Ruth is determined not to be taken down “the divorce rabbit hole”.

As a result, it’s claimed: “She wants to find love and trust again, but dating terrifies her. She is so loved, and has so many friends who are in shock at the moment. She never puts herself first, she’s always put Eamonn and her family ahead of herself. But Ruth says there is life after divorce, and she doesn’t want to feel embarrassed about what’s happened. Life begins at 64, she’s going to stay focused and refuses to be taken down the divorce rabbit hole.”

