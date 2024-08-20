Ruth Langsford has reportedly taken a firm stand in her break-up with Eamonn Holmes, expressing her desire for a “clean slate” after their split.

The couple had been married for 14 years before they announced their separation in May.

The split came as a shock to their fans. Ruth and Eamonn – both 64 – share a son Jack, who was born in 2002. Now, a source claims that Ruth wants Eamonn to move his stuff out of their once shared home.

According to a close source who spoke to Bella magazine: “Ruth doesn’t want constant reminders of Eamonn lying about the house and has told him she wants him to pack up his belongings and move out.”

It seems that Ruth is not only redefining her living space but also setting strict boundaries.

“Ruth doesn’t want him to feel like he can pop back and forth when he likes to grab bits, she wants a clean slate and has even told friends she might change the locks,” the source added.

The couple also faces the emotional task of deciding the future of their beloved dog, Maggie.

“Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability. It’s a case of who can give her that,” a source recently told The Sun.

In June, sources claimed Ruth was hoping it wasn’t “too late for her to settle down again” and was looking forward to embracing her single life.

A person close to the Loose Women presenter reportedly added to Heat: “Ruth’s aware some may judge her, especially for leaving Eamonn amid his health issues, but her mental health matters, too, and she’s said she was living a lie – now she’s slowly getting her spark back.”

Meanwhile, Eamonn’s potential romantic future also became a subject of the media’s attention. Ruth reportedly discovered messages on his laptop from another woman.

“Ruth was completely taken by surprise when she saw the messages,” a source told The Sun on Sunday

However, a source has denied that the woman in question – Katie Alexander – is romantically involved with the GB News presenter.

“She is helping Eamonn through the tough times but doesn’t want to be seen as a marriage wrecker,” they explained.

Further rumours swirled in August about an engagement between Eamonn and his friend. However, a source close to Eamonn shut the rumours down.

Despite this, Katie’s ex-husband recently hinted at a relationship between the pair.

“I know how distraught Ruth must be feeling. She’s going through what I did after our marriage ended,” he told The Sun on Sunday.

He also shared that Eamonn and Katie began meeting up “regularly” in 2022 – following his divorce from Katie.

