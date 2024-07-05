In the midst of her split from Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford has shared an update about her beloved dog, Maggie.

Ruth took to Instagram to share news of Maggie’s recent medical procedure.

Fans rallied around the Loose Women presenter, offering messages of support and love for both her and Maggie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth Langsford on dog Maggie

Ruth wrote on her Instagram: “Maggie had a little wart removed this morning under sedation so she’s feeling a bit sorry for herself this afternoon!

“Lots of TLC from Mummy required. Thank you @stgeorgesveterinarycentrefor looking after our precious girl.”

The text was accompanied by a compilation of videos of Maggie – from Ruth picking her up at the vet to comforting her on the couch back at home.

Collie cross Maggie was adopted by Eamonn and Ruth back in 2011. The former couple featured her regularly on their Instagram accounts. Maggie was also reported to be like a “second child” to them.

However, it was reported that Eamonn and Ruth had faced disputes over who would be granted full custody of their beloved pet.

Ruth and Eamonn adopted Maggie in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Ruth on Instagram

Fans of Ruth quickly filled the comment section with words of encouragement and support. One fan expressed their love for Maggie, writing: “Awwwww just love her get better soon beautiful girl.”

Another gushed. “She’s a little star is Maggie, get better soon. Love to you both.”

The outpouring of well-wishes didn’t stop there, with others adding: “Wish Maggie a speedy recovery!” and expressing hope for a swift recovery: “Aww Maggie!! I hope she’ll recover well.”

Ruth’s update also sparked questions about her return to television. Ruth took a break from her regular spot on the Loose Women panel after her split with Eamonn was publicised.

One fan wrote: “Glad Maggie is ok, please hurry back to Loose Women we love you.”

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently separated after 14 years of marriage (Credit: SplashNews)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Meanwhile, Ruth was recently reportedly left in “absolute shock” after Eamonn was spotted with yet another younger female friend.

Since their breakup announcement, Eamonn has reportedly been supported by some female friends – 42-year-old Katie Alexander, facialist Lisa Harris and 40-year-old podcaster Hayley Sparkes.

Hayley recently shared a carousel of images on Instagram of her and the GB News presenter.

Despite the fact that their relationship status is unconfirmed, Ruth is reportedly hurt by the news.

An insider told Bella: “Ruth is in absolute shock. That there’s another woman he’s turning to is making her wonder how many more there could be. It all feels never ending.

“She’s very hurt by it all – it’s like he’s been living a secret life this entire time. She feels let down. Never would she have thought that he could have done this to her or their family.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford ‘in absolute shock’ as Eamonn Holmes’ ‘third female friend’ revealed: ‘Living a secret life this entire time’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.