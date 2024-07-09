Ruth Langsford is ‘becoming open to the possibility of finding love again’ following her split from Eamonn Holmes, a magazine claims.

According to Bella, friends are encouraging the Loose Women star to move on and get back on the dating scene.

However, insiders reckon a “completely shocked” Ruth, 64, “doesn’t feel ready” to meet someone new yet.

But amid reports concerning presenter Eamonn, also 64, and the company he keeps, Bella suggests “there’s no reason” why Ruth may not seek out companionship.

Ruth Langsford is taking a break from Loose Women, months after her split from Eamonn Holmes was confirmed (Credit: YouTube)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split latest news

Additionally, those close to Ruth are said to be eyeing up possible options for the TV fave, too.

An unidentified source is quoted as saying Ruth’s pals have “a long list of men” to set her up with, should she choose to see anyone.

“They feel she could easily have a revenge romance tomorrow if she needs to,” the unnamed insider added.

The former couple share son Jack together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Ruth wants to start living her best life again’

Furthermore, despite some reported trepidation about dating, it seems Ruth could be persuaded to give dating apps a go.

“Dating feels like a terrifying other world to Ruth. But her pals have promised to hold her hand through the process once she’s ready,” a friend is said to have told the mag.

Could Ruth start dating again? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And although the stars’ break up shocked fans when announced earlier this year, Ruth is reportedly optimistic about her future.

“She agrees she shouldn’t be selling herself short with all these negative thoughts,” Bella was told by the source. They added: “[Ruth] is finding herself in a really big transitional moment of her life and wants to start living her best life again.”

ED! has approached a representative for Ruth Langsford for comment on Bella’s story.

