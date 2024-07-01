Ruth Langsford appears to still be sporting her wedding ring, despite recently splitting with her husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes.

A representative for Eamonn and Ruth announced their split on in May and since, they have very obviously been living separate lives.

The former couple, who share son Jack, have showed no signs that they could reconcile. So why is Ruth still wearing her ring?

Ruth Langsford is still sporting her wedding ring, according to reports (Credit: ITV / Lorraine)

WhyRuth Langsford is still wearing her wedding ring

Eagle-eyed fans have reportedly spotted that Ruth is still rocking her wedding ring.

Heartbreak coach, Manj Bahra, has detailed the reason behind why Ruth apparently looks to be still holding onto her ring. They told Express: “We can only speculate as to why Ruth is still wearing her ring. One way we can think about this is understanding what a ring represents – commitment to a significant other. After 14 years of marriage, it’s possible Ruth finds removing the ring too large a step right now as it represents such finality in a sense.

The couple’s representatives shared their split in May (Credit: ITV)

“It would be an acknowledgment to herself and the public about what was and what no longer is. That can be incredibly difficult.”

Perhaps she is simply not ready

Manj concluded: “Perhaps she is simply not ready.”

Meanwhile, reports claim that Ruth has been left feeling guilty over her split with Eamonn.

Ruth and Eamonn were married for fourteen years (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

Eamonn was seen looking “frail” at the TRIC Awards last week as he admitted he is on “borrowed time” amid health issues. Due to this, a source claimed to Bella that seeing Eamonn “frail” has been “torture” for Ruth.

They alleged: “Even though she has every right to live her life and do what is right for her – she’s convinced the public will see her as abandoning Eamonn in his time of need as he struggles with his health.”

The source continued: “Pals have begged Ruth not to be so hard on herself and to take everything in her stride and as slowly as possible. Ruth knows in her heart that she hasn’t done anything wrong. She’s just a very kind and sensitive soul who is grappling with her new normal while still wishing Eamonn all the best.”

