Ruth Langsford has reportedly been left “struggling” amid claims ex Eamonn Holmes is leaning on a third younger female friend in the wake of their split.

Back in May, Ruth and Eamonn, both 64, announced their 14-year marriage had come to an end. And, after reportedly moving out of the family home, Eamonn has been supported by relationship counsellor Katie Alexander, 42.

Celebrity facialist Lisa Harris – a friend of Eamonn and Ruth – is also said to have been supporting the GB News anchor. Now, according to Bella, Ruth has been blindsided by her ex’s friendship with 40-year-old podcaster Hayley Sparkes.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes announced their marriage split back in May (Credit: Splash News)

Eamonn Holmes ‘lets down’ Ruth Langsford with third female friend

Hayley recently shared a selection of images of herself and Eamonn on Instagram. They were taken while she interviewed him for her travel podcast.

And, while there’s no suggestion the pair are anything more than friends, insiders close to Loose Women star Ruth have speculated that she hasn’t taken the news well.

“Ruth is in absolute shock. That there’s another woman he’s turning to is making her wonder how many more there could be. It all feels never ending,” they claimed.

“She’s very hurt by it all – it’s like he’s been living a secret life this entire time. She feels let down. Never would she have thought that he could have done this to her or their family.”

Eamonn has been supported by a number of female friends since his marriage split (Credit: Splash News)

‘She’s so good at putting on a brave face’

Friends also shared their concerns for Ruth, who is said to be finding the split “deeply painful”.

“She’s so good at putting on a brave face and smiling through it all, but friends know she’s struggling. She’s got lots of people around her who will support her. But knowing the man she was married to and shared her life and career with is not the man she thought is going to take a long time to get over,” the source went on to add.

Eamonn’s rep declined to comment when contacted by ED!. Ruth’s rep didn’t respond to our request for comment.

