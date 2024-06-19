Ruth Langsford has left her fans gushing and insisting that she ‘looks younger’ as she had her hair and makeup done.

The Loose Women star, 64, announced recently that she and her husband Eamonn Holmes are divorcing. There’s been much speculation about the reasoning behind their separation since.

But it seems Ruth isn’t letting it get to her and decided to pamper herself with some glam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Flynn (@mauriceflynn)

Ruth Langsford hair

In an Instagram post, shared by her hairstylist Maurice Flynn, Ruth smiled for the camera as she glammed up for her QVC show.

Maurice captioned the post: “Huntastic @ruthlangsford.”

Ruth you look amazing, younger and happier… Keep doing what you’re doing.

He also mentioned that Olivia Davey was the person behind Ruth’s stunning makeup look.

Ruth commented on the post: “Miracle workers!! Love you both.”

Fans gushed over Ruth’s look, with many saying she looked younger (Credit: ITV)

Fans were in awe of Ruth’s look, with many insisting she was looking younger. One gushed: “Ruth you look amazing, younger and happier… Keep doing what you’re doing.”

Another wrote: “Hair straighter makes you look younger.”

A third commented: “You look absolutely glowing!”

Last month, Ruth and Eamonn, 64, confirmed they were separating after being together for 27 years. They have been married for 14 years.

Ruth apparently “refuses to be taken down the divorce rabbit hole” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ruth and Eamonn latest

According to a recent report this week, Ruth is “questioning if she really knew the man she married”.

The Sun recently claimed that Ruth discovered messages between Eamonn and a relationship counsellor. It’s also alleged that Eamonn “showered” the woman with gifts and outings.

An insider has since told Bella magazine: “Ruth is questioning if she really knew the man she married. She thought he was her soulmate, she nursed him through his recent health battles and stood by him through thick and thin. She feels horrid about it all. She’s asking if she’s just been a convenience for him all this time.

Eamonn and Ruth have split after 14 years of marriage (Credit: Cover Images)

“Ruth feels like she has had the rug pulled from beneath her. She resents Eamonn and wants him to be accountable for his actions. Ruth is searching for the truth and her identity to salvage from her broken marriage.”

However, the source claimed that the TV star believes there’s “life after divorce” and wants to “stay focused”.

They added that Ruth apparently “refuses to be taken down the divorce rabbit hole”.

ED! contacted reps for Ruth and Eamonn on this story.

Read more: Ruth Langsford defended by fans amid Eamonn Holmes criticism over new message

What do you think of Ruth’s glam hair and makeup? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix.