Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke look to still have a close bond after dancing together on Strictly Come Dancing.

Evidently so as Ruth took to social media to share that Anton had made a sweet gesture amid the Loose Women star going through a tough time.

Last month, it was shared that Ruth is splitting from her husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes. Therefore, she has reportedly leant on friends to support her whilst navigating this difficult period.

Anton has made the ultimate display of support – by treating her to a sparkling night out!

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke shared their reunion on social media (Credit: Instagram)

Anton Du Beke treats Ruth Langsford

Ruth took to her Instagram Stories to film a clip of Anton and fellow professional dancer, Giovanni Pernice, performing on stage. She penned alongside the post: “Great night watching @mrantondubeke and @giovannipernice. Go and see it if you can.”

She then followed up the story with another clip of Anton and Giovanni sporting matching outfits on stage and wrote: “Fantastic dancers. Fantastic singers. Fantastic band.”

Ruth Langsford was invited to Anton Du Beke’s tour with Giovanni Pernice (Credit: Instagram)

Then, in an adorable photo, Ruth could be seen embracing Anton outside his dressing room, where they both beamed at the camera. Ruth captioned the photo: “Thanks for inviting me partner! If one of the dancers needs a day off you know where I am!!”

Currently, Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are on tour. The pair previously told social media the meaning behind the tour’s title. Giovanni said: “The show is called Together, as you know, because whatever we do…”

Anton then pulled Giovanni closer and they exclaimed in unison: “We do it together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strictly Theatre Co (@strictlytheatreco)

Their tour comes amid reports that Giovanni is being investigated by the BBC due to accusations of mistreatment from his former dance partners. However, it seems Ruth is amongst the celebrities supporting Giovanni through the allegations.

The veteran broadcaster didn’t let rumours dull her sparkle and instead looked happier than ever as she posed with Anton.

Ruth Langsford splits from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth is currently on extended leave from her role at Loose Women and has showcased spending time with her mum and walking her dog, Maggie, on social media in the meantime.

The broadcaster has appeared to be going from strength to strength despite the split, as she recently showed off her new look on social media. In an Instagram post, shared by her hairstylist Maurice Flynn, Ruth could be seen rocking a new hairstyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Flynn (@mauriceflynn)

Maurice captioned the post: “Huntastic @ruthlangsford.”

Ruth penned in the comment section: “Miracle workers!! Love you both.”

Last month, Ruth and Eamonn confirmed they were separating after being together for 27 years.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes’ friend Katie Alexander ‘doesn’t want to be seen as a marriage wrecker’ amid claims ‘friendship has grown’

So, what do you think of Ruth’s night out? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertaimentDailyFix.