Ryan Thomas fans stunned by his daughter Scarlett’s ‘unrecognisable’ appearance in family pics: ‘Had to look twice’

Ryan Thomas fans have been left gobsmacked over some new snaps of his daughter, Scarlett.

Scarlett, who is 15, has previously followed in her parents’ acting footsteps and starred on Waterloo road. Her mum is Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien.

However, some eagle-eyed telly fans have noticed just how much she has changed since appearing on their screens last year. So much so, some didn’t even recognise her!

Can you spot Scarlett?

Ryan Thomas shares daughter Scarlett with his former co-star Tina O’Brien (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan Thomas daughter

Scarlett looked “unrecognisable” as she posed alongside her uncle and former Love Island star Scott Thomas, according to fans.

In the string of family snaps, Scarlett could be seen beaming at the camera. But it wasn’t just her new hairstyle that looked different – many followers noted just how grown up Scarlett looked!

One said: “I thought Scarlett was Mrs Hinch.”

Wow Scarlett… when did she grow up!

A second said: “Wow Scarlett… when did she grow up! Had to look twice. Stunning.”

A third penned: “Scarlett is so gorgeous.”

A fourth gushed: “Hardly recognised Scarlett there, looking like her beautiful mamma.”

Another pointed out: “The Thomas family are all lovely. Scarlett looks amazing, so beautiful.”

TV brothers Ryan, Adam Thomas and Scott were celebrating former Emmerdale star Adam’s daughter Elsie Rose on her birthday. Scott penned in the caption: “Happy 6th Birthday Elsie Rose!

“You really are our very Thomas princess and we love you beyond words! Another beautiful day with the family, feeling very blessed.”

Ryan’s daughter Scarlett has grown up so much! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scarlett Thomas

Scarlett’s mum Tina is best known for starring as Sarah Platt in Corrie. Her dad Ryan also found fame on the cobbles – playing Jason Grimshaw. It makes it no surprise that Scarlett is well accustomed to a showbiz lifestyle.

Making her acting debut last year on Waterloo road, Scarlett already has a taste for a career filled with scripts and sparkling lights – especially as she has already been nominated for an award!

The Izzy Charles actress received a sweet message from her actress mum on social media, who gushed about her nomination. Tina wrote: “So proud of Scarlett, she’s worked so hard on Waterloo road and I’ve absolutely loved watching her portrayal of Izzy.”

Ryan has also showed his support for his daughter as she navigates the path as a budding actress. Last year he told his followers in a clip: “What a time to be alive.

“Tonight, BBC One, 8pm, Waterloo Road, my little brother Adam, my little nephew Teddy and eldest daughter Scarlett take over the TV screen together as a family.

“Talk about a proud moment for the Thomases! Wow. I can’t wait for you guys to see it. We watched it together as a family.”

