Ryan Thomas heartbroken over family death as he shares tribute and ‘last message’ to the star before he died

Ryan Thomas has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his “unforgettable” uncle, who has died four years after the star lost his dad.

Ryan, 40, posted a video on social media earlier today (August 29) to announce the passing of his Uncle Baz.

He shared a black and white video of Baz strumming a guitar at what looked to be at a small family get together.

Ryan Thomas announced the sad news on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Actor Ryan Thomas shares upsetting news on Instagram

The former Coronation Street star said in a caption: “Uncle Baz!!! A born entertainer, you touched us all with your music.

“Speaking with him only three days ago, he said: ‘You forget about your own problems when you see other people suffering around you,’ trying to put on smile on everyone’s face playing his guitar to everyone @thechristienhs, moving to @stannshospice this week singing to all the patients and staff, leaving unforgettable memories for all of us.

“When I think of Gatley Road I’ll always think of Uncle Baz. ‘Maria Mariaaaaaa!!!!!’ is a song that will be yours forever!

“His last message to me: ‘See you in the next world, don’t be late.’

“@stannshospice thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84)

Flooded with support

Ryan’s followers quickly inundated the star with support.

Ryan’s friend and Pretty Little Thing founder Umar Kamani wrote: “We will miss you Uncle Baz.”

The owner of a Cheshire restaurant where Barry used to play commented: “So sad about this. Barry played many a gig in our restaurant in Knutsford – what a character he was x.”

Another penned: “Sending love. [I] hope he’s singing with the angels.”

The tragic death comes four years since the Thomas brothers lost their soul singing dad Dougie James

Siblings Ryan, Adam, 36, and Scott Thomas, 36, unexpectedly lost their dad in 2020, aged 72.

Adam, Ryan and Scott Thomas with their dad Dougie in Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai (Credit: ITV)

The 1970s music legend toured with the Jackson 5 with his band Dougie James and the Soul Train.

In 2019, the three of them travelled to India to explore their heritage in the ITV documentary Mancs In Mumbai.

Dougie split from their mum Gail Waring just after twins Adam and Scott were born. The five of then reunited in the same room for Ryan’s 21st birthday.

James is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam’s kids Teddy and Elsie-Rose, and Ryan’s children Scarlett and Roman.

Read more: Coronation Street: Ryan Thomas ‘emotional’ as he returns to original soap set eight years after exit

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.