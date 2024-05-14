TV presenter Rylan Clark has finally opened up about the rumours surrounding his relationship with Rob Rinder.

The two are currently sharing the screen on Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour – a travelogue that sees them journeying through Italy.

Since the show was announced, fans have been speculating about whether there could be something more going on with Rylan and Rob.

However, Rylan took to X – formerly Twitter – yesterday to put those rumours to rest.

To the journalist that just doorstepped my mum at her house, as polite as you were, please don’t. She said you was a lovely man but she’s 71 years old and it makes me feel slightly uncomfortable. The answer is no. I’m not dating Rob Rinder he’s one of my closest friends. Next… — R Y L A N (@Rylan) May 13, 2024

Rylan Clark denies dating Rob Rinder

In a Twitter post, Rylan wrote: “To the journalist that just doorstepped my mum at her house, as polite as you were, please don’t. She said you was a lovely man but she’s 71 years old and it makes me feel slightly uncomfortable.

“The answer is no. I’m not dating Rob Rinder he’s one of my closest friends. Next time tweet me. Thanks.”

Fans took to the comments to share their support for the TV personality.

One wrote: “Your poor mum, your private life is NONE of our business. I’ve been to Venice, Florence & Rome and have watched all 3 shows. Loved them. Your friendship with @RobbieRinder is lovely to see, 2 mates on hols. All that’s missing is a throuple with Jane McDonald! I’d watch!”

Rylan has addressed the romance rumours (Credit: Cover Images)

“Sorry to hear this Rylan,” another fan tweeted. “Thankfully the guy was polite but his behaviour is still totally unacceptable, and your private life is exactly that… PRIVATE! Best wishes to your lovely Mum.”

“Hi Rylan. Hope your mum is ok?” A third questioned. “Excellent 1st episode of your new series with Rob last night. Can’t wait to see the rest.”

A fourth fan shared their thoughts on the duo’s new show, gushing: “Just watched all 3 episodes of the Grand Tour, made me laugh and cry. Anyone can see what an amazing friendship you and RR have. End of.”

Rylan and Rob are headlining their own travel show (Credit: BBC)

Rylan and Rob’s new show

Presenting duo Rob and Rylan recently shared that working on Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour played a role in helping them mend their broken hearts.

This Morning presenter Rylan, who married former Big Brother contestant ex Dan Neal in 2015, revealed on the show that their divorce announcement in 2021 sent him into a “downward spiral”.

Meanwhile, Rob, who recently went through a divorce after an 11-year relationship with barrister Seth Cumming, expressed that the show marked a new beginning for both of them.

Opening up in an interview with the BBC, Rylan shared: “This trip is part of my restart in life. We’ve both been through painful divorces recently and are ready for the next chapter.”

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour continues Sunday (May 19) on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

