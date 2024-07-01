Rylan Clark unrecognisable with his natural ginger hair as Ruth Langsford begs him to keep it

Rylan Clark has made an unrecognisable transformation back to his natural ginger hair, and it’s received rave reviews from his fans!

The Radio 2 host took to social media yesterday (June 30) to share a new selfie, showing off his glossy new hairdo.

While we might be used to a dark-haired Rylan – or maybe you have his luscious long blonde locks from his X Factor audition engrained in your memory! – but it turns out red is actually his natural colour.

Rylan Clark has experimented with his hair over the years! (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark hair

“Stripped colour from my hair to give it a reset,” Rylan captioned the photo, debuting his new look. “For anyone wondering this is what I look like with no colour in and no make uppppp.” [Sic]

The change seemed to go down a treat with Rylan’s 2.2 million followers, with many leaving him lovely comments.

“I’m LIVING for this,” one person said.

A second person commented: “You look amazing. Colour is gorgeous.”

Somebody else also commented: “Your eyes POP with this colour.”

Rylan also received lots of compliments from his celeb pals.

Dame Kelly Holmes told him that he has “lovely eyes”, Vicky Pattinson called him “gorgeous”, Katie Piper “youthful” and Jo Whiley “so handsome”.

Meanwhile, This Morning colleague Ruth Langsford begged: “I LOVE this colour! Keep it,” followed up by a heart emoji.

Strictly‘s Ian Waite also urged him to “embrace the inner ginge”.

The post even caught the attention of X Factor icons Jedward, who commented: “It’s giving Troy Bolton from high school musical ya wild cat.”

