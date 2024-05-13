TV star Rylan Clark has reacted to the response of his show with Rob Rinder, Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, following rumours of a romance.

The BBC Two show series premiered on Sunday (May 12). The show watches Rylan and Rob embark on a tour of Italy and retrace the steps of the Grand Tourists of the past.

Rylan and Rob’s BBC Two series debuted at the weekend (Credit: BBC)

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder show

Straight after the show aired on BBC Two, Rylan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the response.

“Wow, we never expected this reaction to the show. Thank you so much for the love. It’s so welcome x,” he wrote.

Fans replied to the post, expressing more of their opinions.

“Best thing I’ve watched in ages! You pair are the friendship we didn’t know we needed! Laughed and cried all through that. Can’t wait to see more!” one user wrote.

Fans love Rylan and Rob’s new show (Credit: BBC)

“A beautiful show Rylan, you watching @RobbieRinder conducting with such pride brought a tear to my eye!” another person shared.

“Was so looking forward to it & was not disappointed. Absolutely loved everything about it. Thank you. Looking forward to the next episode,” a third remarked.

Rylan and Rob dating rumours

Ahead of the show, Rylan wrote: “Tonight our new show starts at 9pm on BBC Two and IPlayer. It was so special. This man has become family to me because of this experience. It really is a show like no other and we’re so proud of it. Hope you enjoy.”

Rob quoted the post with a quote from poet Lord Byron: “Friendship may and often does, grow into love.” Following Rob’s post, romance rumours have emerged online.

While many have expressed their appreciation for Rylan and Rob’s close friendship, some have insisted they should be more than friends, sparking romance rumours.

“If Rylan and Rob aren’t together, they should be. Fabulous couple,” one person said.

“Loving your show Rylan & Rob what a great couple you are & makes the programme so much fun & interesting. can’t wait to see the next one,” another shared.

“Why don’t Rylan and Rob Rinder get together? I think they’d make a very nice couple,” a third wrote.

ED! have reached out to representatives for comment.

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour starts continues Sunday (May 19) on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

