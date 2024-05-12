Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark on why new show helped mend their ‘broken hearts’: “We’ve both been through painful divorces”

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder, who are starring in Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, have admitted the show has helped heal their broken hearts.

The BBC Two series watches the pair embark on a tour of Italy and retrace the steps of the Grand Tourists of the past.

The pair star in their own BBC Two show, Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (Credit: BBC)

Rylan and Rob show

Rylan married former Big Brother contestant Dan Neal in 2015. After six years of marriage, they announced they were divorcing in 2021. Admitting it sent him into a “downward spiral,” Rylan also took time off work.

“I tried to finish myself off, I didn’t eat. I went down to 9 stone (57kg). I’m 6ft 4in (1.9m), I looked horrendous,” he said on the show.

Rob also recently went through a divorce. After being with his partner, barrister Seth Cumming, for 11 years, they announced their split four years into their marriage in 2018.

“This trip is part of my restart in life. We’ve both been through painful divorces recently and are ready for the next chapter,” Rylan revealed to BBC.

Rob admitted that filming the show allowed him to live in the moment instead of living in his head.

“Recently, I went on a date and I thought it had gone rather well, and he said, ‘Well I did rather feel like I was being cross-examined’,” he said.