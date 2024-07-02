Sam Thompson has addressed rumours that he was seen crying with friend Pete Wicks recently.

Made in Chelsea star Sam was seen looking emotional at the TRIC Awards last week. It comes amid rumours Sam and girlfriend, Zara McDermott, have had ‘crisis talks’.

However, now on his podcast with Pete, Sam has insisted he wasn’t actually crying. But he said he had received some “bad news”.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks

On his Staying Relevant podcast, which he hosts with Pete, Sam explained what really went on.

He said: “Firstly, there’s no way of getting around it, I had actually received some bad news, so I actually was really sad, I’m not going to lie about it, but I was.

“I wasn’t crying though, I wasn’t actually crying. I just want to let everyone know that now. There was a paparazzi shot which said ‘Sam Thompson crying after THAT argument with girlfriend Zara’, after the Soccer Aid thing. They linked both of them together.”

Sam continued: “There’s a few things here, I was really sad, and Pete being my best mate, he took me outside and the beauty of it was that Pete said we can’t go out the front because there were a lot of paps there.

“So, we went through the back. I let it go, I let it all out. I’m literally head-butting Pete’s shoulder – I’m literally caressed into his armpit.”

He added: “He’s being such a good mate and saying he’s always there for me and I’m feeling really sorry for myself. I thought, ‘at least nobody is going to see this’, but little did I know that later that day the pictures were everywhere.”

Sam and Zara rumours

It came after reports claimed that Sam and Strictly Come Dancing star Zara were having ‘crisis talks’ about their relationship.

The Sun claimed that a source alleged: “Since Christmas Zara and Sam have been really busy with work and have had little quality time to see each other and as a result their relationship has suffered.

I wasn’t crying though, I wasn’t actually crying. I just want to let everyone know that now.

“They’ve both wanted to make the most of their careers and say yes to all the exciting opportunities offered to them.

“Last weekend it came to a head and they had a big row. It was very upsetting and they needed some time to let the dust settle.”

However, this weekend, Sam and Zara shared pictures on a day out together seemingly indicating they’re all good.

