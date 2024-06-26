King of the Jungle Sam Thompson was reportedly supported by his best pal Pete Wicks as he twice broke down in tears at the TRIC Awards yesterday (June 25).

The pair had been nominated for an award for their Staying Relevant podcast which they host together. In the end, they sadly lost out to That Peter Crouch Podcast.

However, after the ceremony, the 31-year-old Made In Chelsea star was seen sharing an emotional moment with his 36-year-old pal at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, where the event took place.

Pete Wicks consoles Sam Thompson at TRIC Awards

In pictures shared by MailOnline, Pete was photographed embracing a teary-eyed Sam as Sam rested his head on Pete’s chest. It was claimed he gave him a 30-minute pep talk in the smoking area, before Sam broke down again.

Later on, Pete appeared to show support for Sam with an Instagram Story of them both, captioned: “Always love my brother.”

Sam hasn’t addressed the upset today, but he has been on his Stories saying farewell to his producer.

ED! has contacted Sam’s reps for comment.

‘Elephant in the room’

The pictures come after Sam sparked concern after being spotted in a similarly tense situation with girlfriend Zara McDermott at the Soccer Aid afterparty.

The pair were reportedly seen arguing in the street. However, Zara has since shut down any rumours of relationship trouble. Instead, she claimed that she had simply been giving Sam “positive affirmations in a very passionate manner”.

Sam likewise addressed the photographs on his podcast, saying: “I think it’s time to quash the elephant in the room. It’s huge. We need to quash these rumours now before they get started.

“There was an article on the Soccer Aid afterparty where there were photos taken of myself and my lovely girlfriend Zara having what genuinely looked – and I almost feel like we did when I know we didn’t… We’ve been papped looking like we’re about to tear each other’s throats out.”

