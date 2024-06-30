Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott post new Instagram snap together after reports claim they are having relationship crisis talks

Zara McDermott has posted a new social media picture with Sam Thompson as reports claim they are spending the weekend in crisis talks to fix their relationship.

It comes after the I’m A Celebrity winner was pictured in tears earlier this week at the TRIC Awards. He broke down twice at the June 25 event, according to reports. Sam was comforted by best mate Pete Wicks.

However despite claims Zara had ‘packed her bags’ and walked out on Sam, the couple were clearly enjoying the summer sunshine this weekend.

Sam and Zara in happier times (Credit: Cover Images)

Zara McDermott posts new pic during weekend with Sam Thompson

On Saturday (June 29) Zara took to her Instagram to share an update to stories. It made no mention of any relationship drama, instead it showed her and Sam holding up ice-cream cones in front of an ice-cream van.

Although neither she nor Sam were visible, other than their hands, Zara tagged Sam in the snap. She also wrote: “Feeling gutted because this ice cream van didn’t have an sprinkles.”

Sam and Zara were enjoying ice creams! (Credit: Instagram)

The post comes after The Sun quoted a source as saying Sam’s TRIC tears were due to a huge row with Zara.

“Since Christmas Zara and Sam have been really busy with work and have had little quality time to see each other and as a result their relationship has suffered,” the report claims.

“They’ve both wanted to make the most of their careers and say yes to all the exciting opportunities offered to them.

“Last weekend it came to a head and they had a big row. It was very upsetting and they needed some time to let the dust settle.”

The source went on to say after Zara attended a work commitment in Majorca, she has returned home to “iron out their differences” and they are in “crisis talks”.

They are both said to want to make the relationship work.

Sam always has a friend in Pete (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pete Wicks consoles Sam Thompson at TRIC Awards

The pictures of Sam crying were shared by MailOnline earlier this week. Best pal Pete was photographed embracing a teary-eyed Sam as Sam rested his head on Pete’s chest. It was claimed he gave him a 30-minute pep talk in the smoking area, before Sam broke down again.

Later on, Pete appeared to show support for Sam with an Instagram Story of them both, captioned: “Always love my brother.”

Sam didn’t address the upset and instead has used his Stories to share pictures of his nephew’s sport’s day.

ED! has contacted Sam’s reps for comment.

Sam addressed rumours of a Soccer Aid fallout (Credit: ITV)

Soccer aid tensions

The pictures come after Sam was spotted in a similarly tense situation with Zara at the Soccer Aid afterparty.

The pair were reportedly seen arguing in the street. However, Zara shut down any rumours of relationship trouble. Instead, she claimed that she had simply been giving Sam “positive affirmations in a very passionate manner”.

Sam likewise addressed the photographs on his podcast, saying: “I think it’s time to quash the elephant in the room. It’s huge. We need to quash these rumours now before they get started.

“There was an article on the Soccer Aid afterparty where there were photos taken of myself and my lovely girlfriend Zara having what genuinely looked – and I almost feel like we did when I know we didn’t… We’ve been papped looking like we’re about to tear each other’s throats out.”

Read More: Saturday Night Takeaway: Ant and Dec make Sam Thompson’s dreams come true in ‘heart-melting moment’

So, what do you make of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.