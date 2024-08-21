Radio 2 host Scott Mills is currently competing on Celebrity Race Across the World with his husband Sam Vaughan – and for many viewers it will be the first time they are seeing Sam.

Scott, 51, and Sam tied the knot in June 2024, months after they finished filming the competition series.

Although they are clearly happier than ever now, their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

The pair started dating in 2017, but audio producer Sam was hesitant to commit to a long distance relationship as he was living in Wales when they met, with Scott based in London for work.

Scott Mills and husband ‘didn’t speak for six months’

Scott told The Times ahead of their wedding earlier this year: “The more time we spent together, the more I could see we were right for each other. I just needed him to see that too.

“So when we had the conversation about taking it forward and he said ‘I’m not ready’, I was devastated.

“Being friends with someone you’re in love with doesn’t work. We didn’t speak for six months.”

Scott explained that their mums both supported them and helped them to get back together.

They then moved in together three months before the Covid lockdown.

Engagement joy

Scott shared the joyous news they were engaged in October 2021 in a post on X, then known as Twitter.

He wrote: “After 4 years together I’m delighted to say we got engaged at the weekend.

“As Sam knows, I always said I didn’t think I would ever get married. But then I met you Sam.

“You make me laugh every single day, you support me in so many ways and I adore everything about you. As soon as I met you I knew this could be something special and it is (after a slow start).

“We’ve had some amazing times, and I’m bursting with happiness to know we will have so many more. I love you with all my heart.”

Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan’s Barcelona wedding

Scott and Sam got married in a Mediterranean villa in Barcelona on June 1 in front of their famous friends.

Zoe Ball, Rylan Clark, Jordan North, Calvin Harris, Vick Hope and Chris Stark were all in attendance.

Pixie Lott and Calum Scott were on hand to perform during the ceremony, with Joel Corry DJing at the reception.

Speaking about the big day, Scott later said: “We both had the most incredible day.

“To celebrate with all our close friends and family in Spain was so special. We are looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”

Scott and Sam on Celebrity Race Across the World

Before heading down the aisle, Sam and Scott faced their “ultimate test” on BBC’s Celebrity Race Across the World.

In March, the couple filmed the show which is currently airing.

Scott and Sam are joining Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy, Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy and Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen on the race.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Scott said: “I would say it was the ultimate test of our relationship.”

He added: “What is quite nice is – and it is probably something we will never ever have again – is that time where you are just in the moment.

“You’re not scrolling on your phone and, actually, the only thing to think about is the race.”

