Sean Wilson has stepped down from Coronation Street ahead of a return due to “personal reasons”, ITV has announced.

The actor was due to make a return to the ITV soap to reprise his role as Martin Platt ahead of Helen Worth’s soap exit.

However, now ITV has issued a statement to confirm that Sean will no longer make a return.

Sean Wilson as Martin Platt in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Sean Wilson on Coronation Street

ITV said: “Sean Wilson has stepped down from filming for personal reasons.”

Sean was reportedly due to make a return to the cobbles in October. Martin is the ex-husband of Gail Platt.

The Sun claims that Sean was “suddenly summoned” to the head office before his exit.

A source reportedly said: “It has come as a complete and utter shock to everyone – and his ­sudden exit has rocked everyone involved with Corrie. Sean was loving his time on the show, and he was very popular on set.

Sean is no longer returning to Corrie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He had filmed scenes with loads of the cast, but then suddenly he was summoned to head office, and later it filtered out he wouldn’t be returning or his scenes airing, but no explanation offered.

“Clearly it’s a major blow for bosses who must now find a new magical and happy ending for Helen – but they are confident they’ll pull it out of the bag, and give viewers something wonderful.”

Sean Wilson has stepped down from filming for personal reasons.

ED! has contacted reps for Sean for comment.

Sean played the role of Martin Platt from 1985 to 2005. He then made a brief stint in 2018.

Helen is leaving Corrie after 50 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Worth leaving Corrie

In June, actress Helen announced she was leaving the soap after an incredible 50 years.

She said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.”

The actress added: “The past 50 years have flown by and I don’t think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet.”

