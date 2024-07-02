Head Strictly judge Shirley Ballas continues to share her support of Giovanni Pernice as the BBC investigation continues.

The Italian dancer, who joined the Strictly family in 2015, has been accused of “threatening and abusive” behaviour. Giovanni has continued to deny these accusations.

It has been announced that Giovanni will not be returning to Strictly this year, despite being a fan favourite.

Amanda left Strictly last year due to ‘personal reasons’ (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

In the middle of the competition last year, Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington quit the show due to “personal reasons” after dancing with Giovanni.

After the show, she reportedly was “diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons” and said that Giovanni was “nasty” and “awful”.

Since the allegations, three more of Giovanni’s celeb partners have allegedly come forward.

As the investigation continues, The Sun claims that an anonymous account on an industry forum has asked those who have worked with Giovanni to step forward. They have insisted it is “crucial in supporting Amanda’s case”.

“It is important to hear as many accounts as possible from others who were treated inappropriately, had grievances, or potentially identify others that were,” they wrote.

“This is crucial in supporting Amanda’s case, as well as potentially anyone else’s. It is also ultimately to support all freelancers and the industry as a whole by standing up to such practices.”

The person claimed that anyone who comes forward “would be protected”.

While some outlets have reported that the anonymous account is a friend of Amanda’s, a representative for the star told The Mirror the person is doing it “without our knowledge”.

ED! has contacted Amanda’s representatives for a comment.

Shirley continues to support Giovanni as the investigation continues (Credit: YouTube)

Shirley Ballas will ‘forever’ support Giovanni Pernice

While reports suggest that BBC bosses have banned the cast from discussing the situation, that hasn’t stopped anyone from supporting Giovanni.

Over the weekend, Shirley and fellow judge Anton Du Beke supported Giovanni at his Ballando dance workshop.

As reported by MailOnline, Shirley said it was an “honour and a privilege” to be in attendance.

“I’ve known him for 10 years and we’re good friends,” she explained. “I will be one person who will be by his side forever. What you see is what you get with him.”