Shirley Ballas has addressed her relationship with partner Danny Taylor as she shut down rumours they’re not together.

The pair have spent some time apart over the last year due to work commitments. However, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley has insisted they’re still very much an item and also opened up about why they have no plans to marry.

Shirley, 63, said Danny – who is more than a decade her junior – is “all over the place” with “this play and that play”.

Shirley Ballas partner

Speaking to Best magazine, the dancer was asked about speculation that she and Danny aren’t together.

Shirley said: “We’re still together and it will be six years this year. Danny’s very busy with his acting career. He’s been playing John Lennon and George Harrison and he’s doing this play and that play, so he’s all over the place.

“He’s always busy but we make it work. Regarding all things that you read in the press? Yes, I did say that I didn’t want to get married because I think I’ve got a grandson now and I want to be able to pick up and go off.”

Shirley added: “Danny’s got a son who’s 30 now so we both have busy lives. But we adore each other and we speak to each other every single day.”

Shirley on marriage U-turn

The star recently revealed why she had made a U-turn on getting married. Featuring as a guest on Alan Carr‘s Life’s A Beach podcast in January, Shirley revealed: “Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I’ve made the decision.”

We’re still together and it will be six years this year.

After getting engaged in 2021, Shirley had previously said she would “have married him tomorrow if he asked me”.

In other news, Strictly recently announced that Shirley will return for the 2024 series of the BBC show.

Speaking about her return, Shirley gushed over her co-judges in her interview with Best.

She said Motsi Mabuse is “wonderful” while she “absolutely adores” Anton Du Beke.

Shirley said Craig Revel Horwood is “unbelievable”, revealing he’s an “organised, full-on dude”.

