Si King has addressed the future of the Hairy Bikers following the devastating death of the other half of the duo, Dave Myers.

Dave died at the end of February following a battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Best mate and partner-in-crime Si pledged to continue Dave’s legacy by continuing the work of the Hairy Bikers, and has recently issued an update on how that might look.

Si King has discussed the future of the Hairy Bikers (Credit: YouTube)

Si King on Hairy Bikers future

In an interview with The Observer, a bereaved Si spoke about the uniquely devastating position Dave’s death has left him in.

We were a partnership, a double act.

“There’s obviously the sense of losing your best mate, but there’s also a sense of loss in that the experiences we had together can’t go on,” he reflected. “We were a partnership, a double act. I need someone to play off. I’m good at unpacking people. I’m genuinely interested in people’s stories.”

Dave died in February following a battle with cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Si therefore concluded that his future career: “Can’t be the Hairy Bikers 2.0. That’s not going to happen. It wouldn’t be respectful.”

“It’s only in the past couple of weeks that I’ve started to think about what I want to do,” he mused. “I’ve spent all my life from very young thinking about what other people want and what their needs and aspirations are. So to be presented at my age with the question of what you really want to do is very difficult.”

Faced with the suggestion of pairing up with someone else, Si shut this down. He said “it’s virtually impossible to think about that sort of thing at the minute”.

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Si King launches new beer and ‘saves a bottle’ for Dave Myers

You can share your thoughts on this sory over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.