Si King reveals secret new girlfriend and admits she’s been ‘hugely supportive’ following death of Dave Myers

Si King – who features in a repeat of the Hairy Bikers today (Saturday, August 3) – recently opened up on the support he’s received from his new girlfriend following Dave Myers‘ death.

Dave sadly died back in February after a battle with cancer.

And, during an interview with The Guardian back in June, Si opened up about his best pal Dave’s death – and the woman who’s been supporting him through his pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Hairy Bikers star Si King on new love’s support

Chef Si admitted that “there is no Hairy Bikers without Dave”. He also spoke about the enormity of losing his bestie.

“There’s obviously the sense of losing your best mate. But there’s also a sense of loss in that the experiences we had together can’t go on. We were a partnership, a double act. I need someone to play off,” he said.

During the chat, Si also spoke for what’s believed to be the first time about his new love. He praised his girlfriend, named only as Jen, for her behaviour in the wake of Dave’s death.

In fact, Si told the paper that she has been “hugely supportive throughout all this”.

Before meeting Jen, Si was in a relationship with Australian chef Michele Cranston. They are reported to have broken off their long-distance engagement in 2021.

Si has been married once, to ex-wife Jane. They were wed for almost three decades and share three grown-up children.

Si and Dave have a new beer (Credit: BBC)

Si’s return to work

Back in June, Si returned to work for the first time since Dave’s passing.

He was on stage for the BBC Good Food Show in Birmingham. He was joined on stage by celebrity chefs James Martin, Marcus Bean, Paul Ainsworth, Michel Roux Jr and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt as they cooked in front of thousands of fans.

Many of Si’s fans were quick to praise him and send their support.

“It was so good to see Si in the Big Kitchen today. Sending lots of love,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Well done you, he’d [Dave] be proud,” another said.

Read more: Karen Hauer admits late Dave Myers made her ‘enjoy’ Strictly: ‘He was just a bundle of joy’

Hairy Bikers: Chicken and Egg airs today (Saturday, August 3) at 11.30am on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.