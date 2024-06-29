TV and radio star Sian Welby and her fiancé Jake Beckett shared the first photographs of their new baby girl.

Sian – a regular presenter on This Morning – revealed that she’d got engaged to her boyfriend Jake last August.

In February, Sian revealed she was pregnant live on air on Capital FM. “I think I wanna share something with the group right now actually, seriously guys, got a bit of an announcement for you… I’m pregnant!” she said.

“I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for this long, but I am, it’s not a joke!”

Now they’re officially a family of three.

Sian announced her pregnancy live on air (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sian Welby welcomes first baby

Earlier today (June 29), This Morning presenter Sian looked the picture of happiness as she stepped out for the first time as a new mum.

Seen beaming in the pictures, Sian was pictured her carrying her newborn in a sling as she walked with fiancé Jake and their bundle of joy. Jake was also seen showing tender care for his little girl, as he adjusted the straps of the sling to make the tot more comfortable.

Sian looked stylish, comfy and casual in the pictures, wearing a navy tracksuit and trainers. The new parents were hand-in-hand as they took the tot for their first walk as a family of three.

After returning home, Sian shared three pictures of the new arrival. One showed the baby asleep in her crib. The next showed Sian holding her baby. And the third was Jake with his daughter. The couple also shared the little girl’s cute name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S I A N W E L B Y (@sianwelby)

“Our little Ruby,” said Sian, alongside the pictures.

Congratulations soon poured in. The official This Morning Instagram account said: “A massive congratulations to you both, from the whole team here at TM! We can’t wait to meet little Ruby!”

Joel Dommett shared: “Such great news!” And fellow new mum Emily Atack shared a number of red heart emojis.

The new mum has been seen beaming in new pictures with her baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

It’s a girl!

Sian recently revealed the baby’s sex as she signed off of Capital FM before her maternity leave.

She revealed: “Before I go off on baby leave I’ve decided I want to share one more thing with everyone. We are a family. And I have told my nearest and dearest what me and Jake are having. Because we did find out the sex…

So I’ve decided as a huge thank you to all of you that have been on this journey with me, I’m gonna tell you what I’m having. It’s a girl!”

Congrats, Sian!

Read more: Sian Welby leaves This Morning viewers ‘heartbroken’ as she admits fear her dementia-stricken dad will forget her

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.