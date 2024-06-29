TV and radio star Sian Welby and her fiancé Jake Beckett have welcomed their first baby.

Sian – a regular presenter on This Morning – revealed that she’d got engaged to her boyfriend Jake last August.

In February, Sian revealed she was pregnant live on air on Capital FM. “I think I wanna share something with the group right now actually, seriously guys, got a bit of an announcement for you… I’m pregnant!” she said.

“I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for this long, but I am, it’s not a joke!”

Sian announced her pregnancy live on air (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sian Welby welcomes first baby

The This Morning presenter looked the picture of happiness as she stepped out for the first time as a family of three.

Seemingly wrapped in her baby bubble, Sian hasn’t yet shared her good news on social media. However, Sian, Jake and their baby girl have been pictured out on a family walk.

Sian was beaming in the pictures, which saw her carrying her newborn in a sling. Jake was also seen showing tender care for his little girl, as he adjusted the straps of the swing to make the tot more comfortable.

Sian looked stylish, comfy and casual in the pictures, wearing a navy tracksuit and trainers. The new parents were hand-in-hand as they took the tot – whose name hasn’t been shared – for their first walk as a family of three.

The new mum has been seen beaming in new pictures with her baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

It’s a girl!

While Sian hasn’t shared a post announcing the birth of her little girl, she did recently reveal the baby’s sex.

Signing off of Capital FM, Sian revealed: “Before I go off on baby leave I’ve decided I want to share one more thing with everyone. We are a family. And I have told my nearest and dearest what me and Jake are having. Because we did find out the sex…

So I’ve decided as a huge thank you to all of you that have been on this journey with me, I’m gonna tell you what I’m having. It’s a girl!”

Congrats, Sian!

