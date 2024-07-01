Simon Cowell admits feeling ‘miserable’ in ‘dark’ time: ‘I was mentally exhausted’

In Simon Cowell news, the star has opened up about his mental health and detailed the positive impact his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and son, Eric, has had on his lifestyle.

The talent judge has often been dubbed a “workaholic”, even whilst navigating some of his darkest times. Now, Simon has lifted the lid on “miserable” experiences that have shaped his current mindset and schedule.

He even shared the personal question he asks himself whilst trying to make important decisions…

Simon has opened up about going through a “dark” time (Credit: Cover Images)

Simon Cowell news

In a tell-all chat alongside his fiancée Lauren, Simon has divulged just how he has coped through difficult times in his star-studded life.

He has also explained what left him “miserable” through a tough period. Simon told Hello! how fatherhood has drastically changed his life and has even been a guiding light whilst managing through “dark times”.

Simon Cowell is best known as a talent judge (Credit: ITV)

The X Factor boss explained: “Twenty years ago, I would have said I didn’t think I was going to have kids because I thought I was too old. So when I got the news I was going to be a dad – and the first time I saw his scan – I was literally obsessed. Something changed and I looked at life in a completely different way. Every decision I make now I am thinking about Eric. Is it the right decision for him?”

I think I was actually physically and mentally exhausted.

Lauren also agreed that she had seen a positive change in Simon due to this. She weighed in:”[Simon] would stay up until crazy hours and sometimes wake up to two o’clock in the afternoon. But obviously I’m a mom and life doesn’t work that way. I always try to help him to find that balance. Because he’s a workaholic. He loves his work, which is fantastic. But he sometimes needs me and Eric to push him to do more normal things and get up at a reasonable hour.”

Simon Cowell and partner Lauren first met in 2004 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell on death of parents

The BGT judge also discussed coping through the loss of his dad, Eric, in 1999 and his mum, Julie, in 2015.

He explained how meeting Lauren helped him through this heartbreaking time. Simon explained: “When it got quite dark, everything kind of opened up for me. I hoped something good would happen. Because, I remember when I was working flat out, even though everything was going fine, I was miserable because I think I was actually physically and mentally exhausted.”

Lauren agreed that before herself and Eric came along, she could see that Simon was left with a “void” to fill.

