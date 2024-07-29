Strictly star Simon Webbe and his wife Ayshen have welcomed their second daughter, after undergoing lengthy fertility efforts.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, already share Cyan Shenel Webbe, three, and endured a string of fertility procedures in a bid to give her a sibling.

Now, the growing family are pleased to announce they have a second bundle of joy – Riya Diamond Webbe!

Just 10 months before the announcement of their “miracle” baby, OK! reports that Ayshen was given the devastating news that she was “at [an] age [that] her eggs were no good.”

Ayshen reflected: “It was brutal. I’d always pictured myself with two babies.”

However, against all odds, years of fertility treatments and five heartbreaking miscarriages, Simon and Ayshen conceived naturally.

Simon and Ayshen already share daughter Cyan (Credit: Mario Mitsis/Cover Images)

Now, the loved-up couple are explaining why they never gave up on welcoming a sibling for Cyan. They have even paid tribute to their unwavering hope by naming their newborn Riya – an alternative spelling of Ruya, which means dream in Turkish.

A dream come true. She’s proof to everyone out there to never give up.

Discussing their romance and their journey to where they are now, Ayshen gushed to OK!: “I always wanted two children – I told Simon that on our first date. And he didn’t do a runner, so two kids it is! We enjoyed our life together for a long time, but one day we realised we didn’t have age on our side any more. And people scare you with the whole age thing. But Simon was so busy. He was away every time I was ovulating. My forties were approaching. I’d had the big beautiful wedding and I felt like maybe I’d got my priorities wrong. I started panicking about getting pregnant. And it just didn’t happen for us.

Simon already had two daughters, Cyan and Alanah, before welcoming Riya (Credit: PinPep/Cover Images)

“Simon’s amazing and so understanding and he agreed to go forward on the IVF journey, which again, I just hated everything about it. I’m sorry to anyone going through IVF, but it ruined me as a person. It broke me, both physically and mentally – I lost myself. I was injecting myself in tears, every day. I was bruised, tired, swollen. It was a horrible experience, only to find out after everything that it didn’t work.”

Prior to conceiving naturally and in wake of her miscarriages, Ayshen admitted she was done with trying to conceive. However, Simon didn’t give up hope and made some tweaks to his own lifestyle to try and improve their chances, including drinking sea moss and giving up vaping.

Three weeks later, Ayshen fell pregnant! They attribute Ayshen’s lowered stress levels to her “miracle” pregnancy and the brunette beauty was even out enjoying a day with the girls when she found out!

Reflecting on their joy, Blue star Simon stated: “The name Riya actually means ‘dream’ in Turkish and that’s exactly what she is. A dream come true. She’s proof to everyone out there to never give up. I had a neighbour tell me the other day that Ayshen and I are an inspiration to her. She’s had several miscarriages and hearing our story made her believe it could still happen for her. And that is a really beautiful thing.”

