Sinead O’Connor died last year at just 56 years old and now her exact cause of death has been revealed.

In February this year, her gravestone and the inscription on it was revealed.

According to the Irish Independent, Sinead died from “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low-grade lower respiratory tract infection”.

The publication obtained a copy of her death certificate.

Sinead O’Connor death

On July 26, 2023, Sinead’s death was announced. Her family announced the news with a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they said.

Her death came some 18 months after the death of her son, Shane.

In January of this year, it was confirmed that Sinead had died of natural causes.

“This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” a spokesman for Southwark Coroners Court said earlier this year.

Sinead O’Connor gravestone and inscription unveiled

In February 2024, the Irish star’s gravestone and inscription was revealed.

The singer’s gravestone is at Deansgrange Cemetary in Dublin.

It is a simple grey stone, with her name, date of birth, and the date of her death on it.

“God is love” has been inscribed beneath her name. “Allah is the greatest” has also been inscribed in Arabic. Sinead, of course, converted to Islam back in 2018.

Sinead’s funeral

Back in August 2023, Sinead’s funeral took place in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland.

Sinead lived in Bray for 15 years before selling her home there in 2015.

Her funeral cortege travelled through Bray, Co Wicklow before a private ceremony and burial took place.

Fans cheered and clapped and threw flowers as the cortege passed. Crowds also sang one of her biggest hits, Nothing Compares 2 U. The hearse was also accompanied by a campervan playing Bob Marley’s track, Natural Mystic, as Sinead was a fan of his music. The campervan was also draped with LGBTQ+ and Rastafarian flags.

Celebrities were also in attendance, including Bob Geldof and U2 lead singer Bono.

