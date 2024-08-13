Sinitta has sparked rumours her friend Simon Cowell has married his fiancée Lauren Silverman thanks to her comments in a new interview.

Simon, 64, proposed to partner Lauren, 47, in 2021. The couple share son Eric, 10, together.

The Britain’s Got Talent boss has previously kept his wedding plans close to his chest. However, Sinitta has now addressed Simon and Lauren’s marriage status and hinted they’ve tied the knot.

Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren in 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Sinitta and Simon Cowell

When asked if Simon and Lauren have set a date for their wedding, Sinitta told Woman: “Oh, are they not married yet?”

She was then asked if they’ve secretly tied the knot. Sinitta replied: “I’m not saying anything, but I’m sure they are married. I call her Mrs Cowell anyway, so they may as well be.”

She also discussed whether she thinks Simon will have any more children.

Sinitta said: “Simon’s obsessed with Eric. They get more dogs and they’ve got one golden child. Eric’s amazing.”

Simon hasn’t confirmed whether he and Lauren have got married. ED! has contacted reps for him for comment.

Sinitta said she’s “sure” Simon is married (Credit: Cover Images)

Simon on Lucy Spraggan’s wedding

Although it’s unclear whether Simon has tied the knot himself, he recently had an important and special role at another wedding celebration.

Simon walked X Factor star Lucy Spraggan down the aisle as she married her wife Emilia.

Speaking about the role, Simon gushed to HELLO!: “Being asked to walk her down the aisle made me realise the significance and importance of that role.

“And throughout the day, I was thinking even though it’s been a relatively short time, we do feel like family. And we share a very special bond.”

Simon recently walked Lucy down the aisle at her wedding (Credit: Cover Images)

Lucy added: “Simon and I were standing outside the door and my song started playing. I was already crying, and Simon definitely had a tear in his eye. I was linking arms with him but then I realised I was holding on to his arm. He kept saying, ‘You’re OK, you’re all right.’ Then when Emilia walked in with her dad I just sobbed.”

Simon and Lauren have been together since 2012. They reportedly got engaged in 2021 when Simon proposed in Barbados.

They welcomed son Eric in 2014.

