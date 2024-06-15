Sir Bruce Forsyth’s widow Wilnelia on finding love following his death: ‘Maybe it’s time’

The late Sir Bruce Forsyth is the subject of a documentary on Channel 5 tonight (Saturday, June 15) at 6.15pm.

Last year, Brucey’s widow, Wilnelia, opened up on the possibility of finding love again following his sad death seven years ago…

Bruce and Wilnelia married in 1983 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wife of Sir Bruce Forsyth on finding love again

During an interview with the MailOnline last year, Wilnelia confessed she was considering finding love again following her husband’s death.

Bruce and Wilnelia were married in 1983 until his death in 2017. They had one son together. Wilnelia, now 66, said last year: “I’ve been thinking maybe it’s time to start dating.

“I haven’t had the time to think about dating because I’m so lucky to have so many amazing friends. I’ve been going out with some friends for dinners, but I haven’t really found an admirer,” she then added.

Bruce died seven years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wilnelia on death of Sir Bruce Forsyth

Bruce died in 2017 at the age of 89.

Following his death, in 2018, Wilnelia sat down for an interview with the MailOnline. During the interview, she confessed that she still speaks to her late husband.

“Sometimes it feels like yesterday. I can’t believe it’s been a year. I was in London the other day and rushing, thinking I had to get home. But then I realised, what’s the point?” she said.

“I try to be strong for the family, but if I told you it’s been easy I’d be lying. I miss Bruce every single day. He was my mentor in a way. He had so much knowledge about everything and was such an easy person to talk to. I could speak to him about absolutely everything,” she then continued.

“I talk to him all the time anyway, but I miss sharing all the good news in the world, and the bad.”

Bruce planned to continue in showbiz (Credit: BBC)

Wilnelia on marriage to Bruce

In the same year, Wilnelia appeared on This Morning to discuss her late husband and their marriage.

“I was so lucky to be married to him for 34 years. It was a very happy marriage,” she said at the time.

She added that she was happy that she’d been able to make some memories with Bruce before his death.

“He was planning to do some travelling and continuing and being in showbiz somehow. He wanted to be with his family,” she added.

Bruce Forsyth: Mr Saturday Night airs tonight (Saturday, June 15) at 6.15pm on Channel 5 and My5.

