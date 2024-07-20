Spencer Matthews reveals ‘shocking’ relationship with alcohol: ‘I felt quite ashamed of myself’

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews has opened up about his “shocking” relationship with alcohol and how he overcame it.

While Spencer quit drinking in 2018, it was his Made In Chelsea days that had inflamed his desire to consume healthily. However, his days of reckless drinking came to an end when he took more of an interest in his health.

While speaking to MailOnline, Spencer reveals how he improved his health (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Spencer Matthews ‘really happy’ with lifestyle change

“I have come from having a shocking relationship with alcohol and feeling quite ashamed of myself actually to now being in a position where I’m really happy and comfortable,” he told MailOnline.

“The things that have made a big difference to my overall health are hardly ever drinking, minimal amounts of alcohol, exercise, good sleep and proper supplements. I feel in the best shape of my life and I’m very happy,” Spencer continued.

The 35-year-old revealed he is at a stage in his life where he really wants “to push the boundaries and explore what’s physically and mentally possible.” Stating that he is a “big Bear Grylls fan” and others who “push themselves to their limits,” Spencer now wants to do the same.

As a result, Spencer has set himself the challenge of running 30 marathons in 30 days in the Arabian Desert to feel “closer” to his brother Michael.

In 1999, his brother was presumed dead after becoming the youngest British climber to reach the top of Mount Everest.

While preparing for his marathon, Spencer revealed his wife Vogue will wait for him at the finish line (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘This is a World Record attempt’

While aware of the potential risks, Spencer is preparing for the mission by running a marathon every couple of days in his training block.

“This is a World Record attempt, this would be a world first. Even Russ Cook, the Hardest Geezer, who ran the whole length of Africa… not taking away from it at all, it is an insane achievement but he ran most of it on road,” he explained.

Spencer declared that a “desert marathon is very different.” He said: “It’s much hotter, much slower, much harder. He spent six days on sand. It’s a long, hard thing and pretty unappealing to people I would have thought.”

He hopes to meet his wife, Vogue Williams, and his children Theodore, 5, and Gigi, 3, at the finish line. However, their youngest Otto, 2, will stay at home in London.

